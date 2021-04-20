DACULA — Zach Kwiatkowski was nearly perfect Tuesday in the Hebron Christian baseball team’s 5-0 win over Providence Christian.
The right-hander went seven innings for a no-hitter, allowing just one base runner on a leadoff walk in the third inning. He struck out seven as the Lions (20-7, 7-4) locked up the No. 2 from Region 5-A Private for the state playoffs.
Jackson Hackney (one hit, one RBI), Nate Coker (one hit, two RBIs) and Luke Starling (RBI triple) led the Hebron offense.
Providence (6-20, 4-10) got solid pitching from Carson Tillotson, who allowed only three hits with two strikeouts in five innings. Connor Jones also retired all three batters he faced in one inning of work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.