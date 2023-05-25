image0.jpeg
Special Photo

JOHNS CREEK — The All-In FC Buford Green Slime won the U10 girls division of the Georgia Express Festival last weekend at Shakerag Elementary School.

Buford went 2-0 in pool play on Saturday with 1-0 and 4-2 victories to reach the finals. Buford won the championship with a 3-0 victory over Peachtree Ridge on Sunday.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.