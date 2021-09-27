It took until Game 3, but new Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith got his first victory on Sunday afternoon.
Younghoe Koo made a 40-yard field goal as time expired, lifting the visiting Falcons to a 17-14 victory over the winless New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J.
Koo gave the Falcons (1-2) their first win after they rallied from a 14-7 deficit in the final 12-plus minutes. His kick easily cleared the uprights and sent the Giants to an 0-3 start and their second straight loss decided by a game-winning field goal at the buzzer.
"I think years from now you’ll look back (on the first win)," Smith said. "I’m so focused. Really, it’s about everybody in this organization, about the players, the staff, the whole organization top down and bottom back up. A lot of people put a lot of work into this. We’re a team and the credit goes to them, not to me.
"Hopefully, we’ll get a lot more wins than just one, so that’s kind of how I look at it. One day I guess when I’m sitting in the mountains maybe I’ll reflect back on it, but my mind is on Washington (next Sunday's opponent) now."
Matt Ryan completed 27 of 36 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns. He was 9-for-10 on Atlanta's game-tying drive when the Falcons went 4-for-4 on third down conversions.
Ryan threw the 350th and 351st career touchdowns of his career. He connected on a 4-yard touchdown to Olamide Zaccheaus shortly before halftime and a 1-yard score to Lee Smith with 4:13 remaining.
Ryan also set up Koo's game-winning field goal by completing a 25-yard pass to rookie tight end Kyle Pitts on 2nd-and-8 from midfield.
"I thought it was a grind most of the day and I think it’s a great learning lesson for a lot of our young players that sometimes in this league that’s the way it is and you’ve got to find a way to get the job done," Ryan said. "I thought we battled and then when it was time, we stepped up and made the plays we had to make and I thought the last two drives were clutch and really good for us and a lot of different people making plays in those situations, which is going to bode well for us moving forward."
New York lost on a day when it honored Eli Manning with a ceremony that put the two-time Super Bowl MVP's name into its Ring of Honor. The team also retired his No. 10 jersey.
The Giants also lost three key players to injuries as linebacker Blake Martinez (knee) along with wide receivers Darius Slayton (hamstring) and Sterling Sheppard (hamstring) exited the game.
Daniel Jones completed 24 of 35 passes for 266 yards. Saquon Barkley carried 16 times for 51 yards, including a 1-yard TD that gave the Giants the lead early in the fourth quarter.
The Giants settled for Graham Gano's 25-yard field goal attempt for a 3-0 lead after Jones was sacked by defensive end Grady Jarrett for an 11-yard loss inside the red zone. The Giants settled for another field goal with about 8 1/2 minutes left after getting to the Atlanta 17 when Jones lost 12 yards on a botched snap.
After punting on their first four possessions, the Falcons took a 7-6 lead when Ryan connected with Zaccheaus. Barkley scored with 12:56 remaining for a 12-7 lead and Jones dove in for the two-point conversion.
The Falcons answered with a 15-play, 72-yard drive when Ryan found Smith for a 1-yard strike with 4:13 left, two plays after New York's Logan Ryan was called for pass interference and three plays after New York's Adoree Jackson dropped an interception in the end zone.
Atlanta also got the final tally of the game, giving its new head coach a breakthrough victory and the game ball.
"I just think having been around a long time and knowing it’s tough to win in this league, there’s no doubt about it, and (Smith's) first time doing it as a head coach, that’s a special moment and hopefully that’s something that he’ll always remember," Ryan said. "This game up here and the way we won and how we did it and that game ball is sometimes a nice little thing to have to remind you of that and so he was fired up. It was cool to see he was fired up in the locker room."
