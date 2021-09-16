Greater Atlanta Christian Spartans (5-AAA)
Coach: Tim Hardy
Record: 0-3
Last week: Had a bye
Cedar Grove Saints (5-AAA)
Coach: John Adams
Record: 1-1
Last week: Had a bye
Cedar Grove defeated Greater Atlanta Christian 33-6 last season, only to forfeit that game and three others for the use of an ineligible player. With that result reversed, GAC kept its long region winning streak intact and took the Region 5-AAA title.
GAC still has that winning streak — now 45 straight wins in region play — as it begins the 5-AAA slate Friday night against talented Cedar Grove, which has a win over Tucker (52-10) and a loss to Colquitt County (28-19) through two games. The Spartans have a brutal gauntlet ahead in region play after the showdown with Cedar Grove, including games against Westminster (2-1), Sandy Creek (3-0) and Salem (2-1) ahead.
On paper, Cedar Grove looks to be the most talented of the bunch. Its roster is laden with elite recruits, including 6-foot-4, 240-pound edge rusher Carlton Madden, who committed Thursday to the Georgia Bulldogs. Fellow defensive lineman Christen Miller, a 6-5, 285-pounder, is a four-star senior who is No. 111 nationally by 247Sports.com’s composite rankings and whose offer list includes Ohio State, Georgia and others. The D-line also features Joshua White (6-5, 295, Memphis commit) and Adonijah Green (6-5, 200, Georgia Tech commit).
They line up in front of linebacker Everett Roussaw (offers from Arkansas, Mississippi State, Missouri, others) and a stacked secondary that includes Mississippi State commit Donovan Johnson and four-star junior cornerback Kayin Lee, ranked 14th among Georgia juniors by 247Sports. Lee’s offer list includes Georgia, Ohio State and others.
The Saints present a major challenge for a young GAC team in need of a positive result after enduring a difficult early-season schedule. After an opening road loss to Tennessee power Lipscomb Academy, the Spartans lost 16-12 to Lovett and fell 48-14 two weeks ago to Decatur, a 3-0 team from Class AAAAA.
There were some encouraging signs in the game against Decatur with Gannon Hearst (19 rushes, 122 yards) and G.L. Tiberia (five rushes, 54 yards, touchdown) sparking the offense behind a line led by Addison Nichols and Noah Deas. Virginia-bound Will Hardy continued to lead the GAC defense with a big effort against Decatur, making 14 1/2 tackles (three for losses) and blocking two kicks. Cole Boyden (10 tackles), Bryce Izundu (six tackles), Caleb Ellis (six tackles) and Luke Hicks (four tackles, sack) also stood out on defense. Hicks also had a TD catch.
GAC’s Branan Rountree punted for a 44-yard average in the Decatur game.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: GAC won by forfeit last year
Location: Godfrey Stadium, Decatur
