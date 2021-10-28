Wesleyan is no stranger to success in the postseason, but only a few players on the roster were around the last time the Wolves lifted the state championship trophy in 2018, the second of back-to-back titles.
This year’s three seniors — Tinsley Bertram, Jessica Nolan and Imani Washington — were freshmen when the Wolves last won state. The rest of the current players were middle-schoolers in 2018, and they make up a large portion of the team that competes at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Elite Eight in Columbus against Eagle’s Landing Christian.
“We are young but battle-tested,” Wesleyan head coach Mary Stephenson said.
Stephenson pointed to a disappointing Aug. 16 loss, 6-1 at home to Marist, as a pivotal moment for her youthful Wolves.
“I had a frank conversation with the girls about what Wesleyan softball is about and who we wanted to be, giving our best all the time and being great teammates,” Stephenson said. “The kids really responded. We went 20-2 after that.”
The only two losses since mid-August were a controversial defeat at Grayson and a 13-inning heartbreaker against George Walton in the area tournament. The Wolves avenged the second loss with back-to-back wins over George Walton for the area championship.
Wesleyan has gone on its successful run despite a tough schedule, and it has wins over a handful of teams still alive in the playoffs, including Dacula, Gordon Lee, Heard County and Lovett.
“We have challenged ourselves and in the process learned that we are capable of competing at a very high level,” Stephenson said. “We are also truly a team. Our success isn’t dependent on any one person.”
That said, the Wolves (23-4) don’t lack for standout players.
Ryley Kutter (12-1, 1.56 ERA, 139 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings) and Macey Cintron (7-1, one save, 1.05 ERA, 59 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings) have shared the pitching load while working with catcher Marjee Williams, the area defensive player of the year. Those three also are vital at the plate — Kutter is hitting .429 with 30 RBIs and 11 doubles, Cintron is hitting .446 with eight home runs, 39 RBIs and nine doubles and Williams is hitting .315 with three homers, 13 RBIs and five doubles.
Jasmine Green (.519, 38 runs, 13 RBIs, 39 SB) has been a spark at the top of the lineup, while Christina McCoy (.429, 3 HRs, 24 RBIs, five doubles, five triples, 28 runs) also has been an offensive key, as well as a steady presence at shortstop. Bertram (.314, 23 RBIs, five doubles, one triple) is another important piece defensively in center field, as is second baseman Lily Nydam. Nydam, Anna Sophia Pinson and Washington have a combined 31 RBIs, while the versatile Nolan contributes in multiple roles, including relief pitcher.
“This is a great group of kids,” Stephenson said. “I love coaching them. They love the game. They are fighters. They believe in each other. I’m proud to be their coach.”
