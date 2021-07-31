MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Yolmer Sanchez launched a pair of solo home runs, including a go-ahead shot in the eighth inning, as the Gwinnett Stripers rallied to defeat the Memphis Redbirds 8-7 on Friday night at AutoZone Park.
Gwinnett won despite trailing 5-0 through four innings.
With two outs and the bases empty, Sanchez belted a solo homer (5) into the Redbirds’ bullpen off Connor Thomas (L, 5-1) to give the Stripers (39-37) an 8-7 lead. A.J. Minter (S, 4) struck out two and worked around a walk to preserve the one-run lead in the ninth.
Sanchez also went deep in the fifth inning as part of a 2-for-3, two-homer, two-RBI performance. Johan Camargo homered as well (9) in a 2-for-4, four-RBI effort. Travis Demeritte went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI. For Memphis (38-38), Ali Sanchez went 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs and Clint Coulter connected on a two-run homer (8).
All four games in the series at Memphis have been decided by one run. The multi-homer game was just the second of Sanchez’s career, first since May 2, 2015 with Triple-A Charlotte vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud started behind the plate for the first game of a rehab assignment and went 0-for-1 with a walk.
Gwinnett plays again Saturday at Memphis at 7:35 p.m. at AutoZone Park. RHP Connor Johnstone (3-6, 5.55 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Johan Oviedo (1-0, 6.43 ERA) for the Redbirds.
