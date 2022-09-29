After an off week, the Ultimate Fighting Championship begins its October schedule on Saturday, October 1 with a UFC Vegas 61 card headlined by a meeting of top 10 Strawweights, No. 6-ranked Xionan Yan and No. 5-ranked Mackenzie Dern, in a classic striker versus grappler matchup.
Dern brings an elite grappling pedigree into the Apex Saturday night. The two-time Brazilian jujitsu national champion has recorded seven submission victories in her 12 MMA victories overall. Dern has reeled off victories in five of her last six fights, including a tightly contested decision victory over Tecia Torres in April at UFC 273. Dern’s only loss in her recent 5-1 run came in her first main event start versus Marina Rodriguez in October 2021, where Dern was completely outmatched in the striking department versus Rodriguez.
In the lead-up to this fight, Dern promised to make a statement with her performance on Saturday night. Dern said “I’m constantly getting better, I’m evolving. I belong here, I’m meant to be fighting for the belt.” An opportunity to fight for the belt may very well be in the Brazilian’s future with a win over Yan Saturday.
Yan opened the door to China for the UFC when she became the first woman to compete in the UFC from China in 2017. Yan began her career in the UFC with a 6-fight win streak pushing her overall win streak to 13 in a row. The win streak included wins over veteran Angela Hill, and former Strawweight title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz. Yan is known as an elite striker with five knockouts in 13 victories, and an impressive output of 5.66 strikes landed per minute.
Recently, the Chinese striker has struggled in the grappling department, partly resulting in consecutive losses. Yan’s grappling deficiency can be seen most clearly during her loss to current Strawweight champion Carla Esparza in May of 2021. One can assume, Yan has been working on her grappling at Team Alpha Male in Sacramento, California in preparation for her fight with Dern Saturday. With the Strawweight on the line in November at UFC 281, this Saturday’s clash between Dern and Yan could be pivotal in deciding the next title challenger in a stacked Strawweight division.
In Saturday’s co-main event, the battle between Welterweights Francisco Trinaldo and “Rude Boy” Randy Brown is one of experience versus youth. At age 32, Brown has been bursting with confidence of late, currently riding a 3-fight with wins over Berkmar alum Jared Gooden, Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira and Khaos Williams. With his record currently at 15-4 With six knockouts and five submissions, Brown sits just outside the top 15. Brown will look to use his speed and power to continue his ascension up the rankings.
At age 44, Trinaldo will enter the octagon Saturday night as the second oldest fighter on the card. The oldest is Alexey Oleynik at age 45. To this point, Trinaldo has defied father time earning consecutive victories over Dwight Grant and Danny Roberts. The Brazilian holds a record of 28-8 with nine knockouts and five submissions. As Trinaldo prepares to make his 26th walk to the UFC octagon, he will rely on his power and durability to deal with the speed and versatility of Brown. The problem for Trinaldo comes with his strength of schedule, the 44-year-old is fighting lower-level opponents, while Brown is continuing to level up in terms of competition faced. This will be a very intriguing fight, can Trinaldo turn back the clock once again? Or will Randy Brown continue to rise up the rankings? Find out Saturday night.
Continuing on the main card in the Bantamweight, Raoni Barcelos and Trevin “Five” Jones face off. Both men are coming into this fight looking to rebound from two-fight skids.
Barcelos started fast out of the gate in the UFC, winning fights in a row including a win over Chris Gutierrez. The recent losses have been puzzling for Barcelos, the most recent loss for the Brazilian came against short notice victor Henry, who earned a victory by decision in his UFC debut versus Barcelos at UFC 270. Despite having an impressive 18-3 record with eight knockouts, the now 35-year-old Barcelos has seen his championship window likely slam shut. This fight with Jones Saturday, is the ultimate crossroads fight for Barcelos, who with a loss is likely staring the end of his career in the face.
Jones is in a very similar situation to Barcelos, with the 32-year-old only having one victory in the UFC, Jones will be in survival mode Saturday night trying to keep his job. Jones’ only UFC win came at UFC 259 in knockout fashion versus Mario Bautista. Look for Jones to push the pace with his excellent cardio Saturday night in an effort to finish Barcelos and send the Brazilian’s career further into decline. This fight is certainly intriguing in the UFC’s deepest division.
At Featherweight, No. 12 ranked Sodiq Yusuff returns to the octagon after having his fight on September 17th versus Giga Chikadze canceled due to a Chikadze’s injury. Yusuff comes into Saturday night looking to build off his victory versus fellow top 15 contender Alex Caceres. A member of the season two class of Dana White’s Contender Series, Yusuff has quietly put together a successful start to his career, with 12 victories in 14 fights and six knockouts. Yusuff will look to put on another “super performance” Saturday night inside the Apex as he faces 12-3 UFC newcomer Don Shainess. The Massachusetts native got the attention of the Dana White looking for a fight crew, with a win by decision at fighting alliance championship 12. Now, in his UFC debut Shainess faces a stern test in Yusuff. This fight has fight of the night potential in what should be a war in the standup.
Continuing on the main card, the bout between John Castaneda and Daniel Santos will be contested at a catchweight of 140 pounds. Castaneda has been a fan favorite since being called up to the UFC in July 2020 as a short notice replacement. Castaneda is 2-1 in the UFC, and is currently on 2-fight versus tough competition including UFC veteran Eddie Wideland and Miles Johns. The schedule continues to get tougher for Castaneda Saturday night facing Santos. Santos will bring a flashy style into the octagon that has propelled him to 9-1 start in the UFC. The 27-year-old Santos has been one of the most exciting prospects in the UFC with four knockouts. Santos will look to get back in the win column Saturday night after a loss to Julio Arce at UFC 273. Look for Castaneda to use his wrestling to nullify Santos’ striking in an effort to earn a third victory. Castaneda wrestled collegiately at Minnesota State University Mankato. Saturday night both men have the opportunity to take one step closer to the Bantamweight Top 15.
In the main card opener at lightweight, Contender Series alum and top prospect Viacheslav Borshchev returns to the octagon versus Mike Davis. A former K1 kickboxing champion, Borshchev is 1-1 in the UFC win over Dakota Bush. In his loss at the hands of Marc Diakiaese, Borshchev was out grappled. The Team Alpha male product will look to bounce back Saturday night against Mike Davis in what should be a striking showcase. After losing to Sodiq Yusuff on the Contender Series, Davis took the long road back to the UFC after a stint in the Island Fights Promotion. Since coming to the UFC in 2019, Davis has only fought three times building a 2-1 record, including a knockout of Thomas Grifford. On Saturday night, Davis will make his first octagon appearance since January 20, 2021.
Saturday’s featured prelim has been booked three times this year, but has yet to take place — the battle between Heavyweight mainstays Ilri Latifi and Alexey Oleynik. The bout was originally scheduled to take place in Columbus in March, and was booked again for Jacksonville and UFC 273 in April. Hopefully the third time is the charm for this fight. Having lost three out of his last four fights, Latifi is desperately searching for a win. The veteran will have to contend with one of the legends of the game, Alexey Oleynik. The 45-year-old grappling specialist picked up his 60th career MMA victory with a scarf choke submission over Jared Vanderaa. Despite entering the UFC in just 2014, the boa constrictor has endeared himself to UFC fans around the world. Saturday’s featured prelim should be a fun one between two legends.
Also on the prelims, Tabitha Ricci looks to continue her recent run of success and earn her third consecutive victory in Strawweight division. Saturday night, “Baby Shark” will look to take another bite out of the competition when she faces veteran No. 15-ranked Jessica Penne.
Another intriguing fight on the prelims takes place in the Middleweight division when Brendan Allen faces Krzysztof Jotko. In an unprecedented move, the UFC announced that the UFC Vegas 61 event would be closed to the public, meaning no fans or media would be allowed inside the Apex. When UFC president Dana White was asked about this decision on Tuesday by veteran MMA reporter John Morgan, White gave a playful answer saying “we just figured we’d give you guys (the media) the night off. You guys are here on Tuesdays, you guys are here on Saturdays. We need to give you guys a break, so, you’re welcome. Just stay home, relax, order a pizza, watch the fights and enjoy yourselves.”
The UFC’s decision forces the media to watch the fights from home along with millions of fans around the world. The action will be called by a commentary team pairing rarely used by the UFC. The UFC’s veteran play-by-play voice Jon Anik will be joined by analysts UFC Hall of Famer Dominick Cruz and former Lightweight contender Paul Fielder. The sideline reporter will be Megan Olivi. Fans and media alike can find all the action on ESPN Plus. The prelims begin at 4 p.m. ET, and the main card begins at 7 p.m. ET.
Recommended for you
Hurricane Ian barreled through Florida leaving behind a path of destruction in its wake. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.