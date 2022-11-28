LAWRENCEVILLE — Buford’s varsity wrestling team won the Archer Thanksgiving Invitational on Saturday.
The Wolves finished with 309 points and 11 weight-class champions to finish ahead of runner-up Archer, which had 134 points. Dacula was 11th at 60.5.
Buford’s weight-class winners were D.J. Clarke (106 pounds), Rylan Ibold (113), Ty Gentry (120), Kieron McCormack (126), Maddox McArthur (132), Hudson Danielson (138), Gavin Pope (144), J.T. McCullough (150), Kanon Nelson (165), Grayson Santee (175) and Aaron Riner (215). Conor McCloskey placed fourth at 190.
Archer was led by 285 champion Sam Rwibuka and 138 runner-up Dylan Frierson. The Tigers got third-place finishes from Cristian Sumo (175), Jake Constantino (113), Max Hennebaul (106), Tracy Wright (190) and Zach Stearns (120).
Dacula had a pair of fourth-place finishers, Ethan Ross (132) and Zane Nance (126).
Brookwood excels at Parkview event
LILBURN — Nine Brookwood wrestlers won varsity weight class titles at the Parkview Thanksgiving Scrambler over the weekend.
The Broncos’ winners were Jacob Chan (106), Landon Massey (113), Gilbert Balbuena (120), Kenneth Jett (126), Tyger Byrd (132A), Peter Ngo (132B), Kage Horner (175B), Virgil Heath (175) and Tobiloba Sangolade (285).
The varsity got second-place finishes from Takeo Benjamin (150A), Michael Heath (150B), Joshua Hillmer (157A), Stone Csehy (157B) and Josiah James (165A). Mohammad Khalili was third at 215.
