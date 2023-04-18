Although Mill Creek wrestler Dominic Bambinelli had a storybook season, he’s still thinking of how he could have done better.
The sophomore went 50-0 for the Hawks this season, winning the Region 8-AAAAAAA championship and the Class AAAAAAA state title at 165 pounds, the second state crown of his high school career. But Bambinelli’s pursuit of excellence remains relentless.
“I took a lot from (the season) and there’s definitely a ton of things to fix moving into next year, which I’m happy I have time now to do,” he said. “But I was pretty happy with it overall. Every time I finish a match, I’m looking at whether I beat a kid by a couple of points or if I pinned him or I score as many points as I can, there’s always something I can take from it.”
“He puts in the work,” Mill Creek coach Nathan White said of Bambinelli, who is ranked No. 8 nationally in his weight division. “He’s very self-critical, which is an important trait for an elite athlete to have. He’s very self-motivated. A lot of kids love wrestling, but he loves it, lives it, breathes it.
“He wakes up early in the morning and works out, comes to our high school practice and then goes to another club practice every day. And he does it because he wants to. That’s probably the biggest factor in his success and will help him continue to get better and reach his goals.”
The Hawks also had an outstanding year, going 16-1 and finishing third overall at both the state duals and state traditional championships. Besides Bambinelli, Mill Creek had three other state champions — Blue Stiffler won his second title at 126 pounds, freshman Antonio Mills won at 113 pounds and Amantee Mills claimed his third state championship at 132 pounds. The Hawks had 10 state qualifiers, with seven wrestlers finishing in the top six in their respective weight classes.
Bambinelli — who trains at Roundtree Wrestling Academy in Hoschton — said he relished the 2022-23 season, especially seeing his teammates get better.
“It was fun. I enjoyed being with the team a lot,” said Bambinelli, who during the season also won the 60-team Knockout Classic in Orlando, Florida, and the 120-team Holy Angels Invitational in Greensboro, North Carolina. “It was a great atmosphere. I’m really invested in our program and what we do and I’m really happy with what Coach White does for us. He runs good practices and keeps it interesting and gets the most out of us, and I get better every day.”
White, who has coached at Mill Creek for the past six years, said that as a teammate, Bambinelli was no less than a culture changer.
“Whenever Dom steps in the room, he leads with his work ethic and commitment to wrestling,” said White. “He leads by example every day. He’s an extremely hard worker and loves to grab kids in the room and work with them and help them get better.
“And he’s so positive about it. He’s helped change the culture of our program because kids see his success and his mentality and his attitude and they want to emulate him.”
One of the keys to an undefeated season is avoiding the injury bug. Although Bambinelli suffered a broken finger during the season, he didn’t miss any time on the mat. While there is a little luck involved in going through a season without a major malady, Bambinelli does what he can to stay healthy.
“The big thing I like to do is stretch before and after practice,” he said. “And I usually take an ice bath once or twice a week. It keeps my body fresh and loose and I don’t have any trouble. My body feels pretty good.”
“You’re never going to make it through a season at high level unscathed in a sport like wrestling,” said White. “There are plenty of bumps and bruises along with way, with an occasional thing like a broken finger. Dom’s approach to wrestling allows him to stay healthy. He cares about nutrition and sleep and he’s very particular in his routine.
“By doing all that he knows what to expect and knows when to listen to his body. The way he trains and treats his body and the way he lives outside of competing is what keeps him healthy.”
While Bambinelli — who will compete in July at the U.S. Marine Corps Junior and 16U Nationals in freestyle and Greco-Roman in Fargo, North Dakota — is at the top of his game, he’s dead-set on making even more upgrades.
“His ceiling is incredibly high, and I think that’s what makes Dom such a rare, impressive wrestler,” said White. “When you’re already one of the top-ranked wrestlers in the country it’s hard to imagine continuing to get better, but he always is getting better.”
“I get better by wrestling with people on a higher level, like college guys,” said Bambinelli. “Sometimes I travel to colleges to wrestle. I’m doing a lot more strength training because everybody in college is strong. That’s a big difference from high school. You’re not going to grab somebody in college who’s not strong. I just want to be ready for college next year — that’s my goal. I want to be able to compete with those guys.”
