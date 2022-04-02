After two somewhat chaotic years of uncertainty through the COVID-19 pandemic, Armond Jones was looking to restore some order during the 2021-22 high school wrestling season.
And after slipping one rung of the climb up his career ladder during one of those seasons, restoring order meant reaching the top rung for the Mountain View senior.
“There was a lot (of motivation) because I didn't want to lose (in the state tournament) again,” the 2022 Daily Post Wrestler of the Year said. “I really wanted to win this year because it was my last year.”
Jones did plenty of winning throughout the season — all 22 of his matches, to be exact.
He also fulfilled a goal he set for himself by making it through the entire season without being taken down by an opponent even once.
“He's a very calculated wrester, a very powerful wrestler, strong wrestler,” Mountain View coach Jim Gassman said of Jones. “He doesn't make many mistakes, and that's why he was undefeated and … didn't give up any takedowns through the year.”
Of course, Jones' most important accomplishment was his 6-4 decision over North Forsyth's Tristan Graham to win the 182-pound title in Class AAAAAAA at the GHSA's State Traditional Championships on Feb. 12 at the Macon Centreplex. With the win, he finally reached the top after finishing as state runner-up at 152 pounds as a sophomore in 2020 and placing third at 170 last year.
Even as dominant as Jones was, his accomplishments weren't always as easy as he made them seem, thanks to a late start to the season following an ankle injury suffered while he was playing for the Bears' football team last fall.
But Gassman had a hunch that Jones wasn't about to let that setback or the late disappointments of the previous two seasons due in part by the COVID pandemic, including the lack of a sectional tournament last year that affected the state brackets, stop him.
“We're all proud of him,” Gassman said. “He had to overcome injury … and just the bad timing (with COVID). A lot of juniors and seniors have had that bad timing. So he's overcome a lot and stayed focused toward his goals.”
If nothing else, the unpredictability gave Jones a hands-on lesson in how to adjust on the fly.
Considering he moved up to his fourth different weight class — completing a journey from 145 pounds during his junior varsity season as a freshman in 2019 to 182 pounds this year — it's a lesson that has actually served him well throughout his career.
The biggest lesson, he said, was actually learning from several opponents who moved up in weight with him over the years.
“It (was) not super different,” Jones said. “It was kind of (wrestling) the same people. They just moved up in weight, too. They were a little bit slower, (but) a little … stronger.”
Gassman agrees that learning from common opponents helped Jones adjust to the move up in weight classes.
However, he also thinks that Jones' general wrestling experience was an even more important factor in his success at the higher weight class.
“He's wrestled for a long time,” Gassman said. “He wrestled many years before high school, so when a kid has a lot of experience as a wrestler, then moves up in weight class, that actually makes it more favorable for them because they're generally wrestling kids at a heavier weight that are not year-round wrestlers. … They're probably into some other sports, especially football.
“But he's wrestled year-round for years. So he had the technique through the lighter (weight classes), and all of the sudden, he grew and got stronger, and that technique really separated himself from others.”
But from Jones' perspective, the most important lesson he learned during his senior campaign boils down to a matter of mindset more than any technique or physical adjustment.
“I just went out and wrestled without stressing too much,” Jones said. “In past years, I was stressing (a lot). Last year, it was like, 'I've got to win this year,' and I was stressing over that. (This year), I was just feeling confident, I guess.”
That confidence is something that should follow Jones to the college ranks, though athletically, that means it will come on the gridiron instead of the mat in the wrestling room.
The senior linebacker will choose between football scholarship offers from NCAA Division II Wingate University in North Carolina and NAIA Shorter University in Rome closer to home after posting 64 combined tackles and assists, including 17 tackles for loss and three sacks, and three caused fumbles last fall.
But he admits, he will always have a special passion for wrestling which grew even more intense after the initial euphoria of his state title faded.
“The feeling after the match, at the time, it was happiness, and kind of a relief,” Jones said. “Now that the season is done, I kind of want to wrestle again.”
