The PGA of America announced Monday that the 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, scheduled for June 22-27 at Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek, will be contested with approximately 8,000 spectators on site.
This decision was made in coordination with the city of Johns Creek and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We are excited by the continued upward trajectory and vast potential of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship,” said PGA president Jim Richerson. “We’re thrilled to return this major championship to the South for the first time in over 40 years and to introduce the best women players in the world to Atlanta Athletic Club’s historic Highlands Course. This is a special golf course with plenty of championship tradition and we’re expecting it to provide the backdrop for a memorable competition in June.”
As the PGA of America continues to monitor COVID-19 developments and work in concert with state public health authorities through championship week, the following COVID-19 policies and health measures, among others, will be in place for the 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship:
• Face coverings will be required for all spectators, staff and volunteers, including those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, and should be worn at all times (indoors, outdoors or when riding any PGA-operated shuttle).
• All spectators, staff and volunteers are expected to maintain appropriate social distancing at the championship.
• Sanitization stations will be available throughout the grounds and regular handwashing is encouraged. Spectators will be permitted to bring their own hand sanitizers and facial coverings.
“The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is much more than a major championship," said Seth Waugh, CEO of PGA of America. "It provides an important platform for us and our partners from KPMG and the LPGA to speak in one voice about our shared mission to help future generations of women be successful on and off the golf course.”
Tickets for the 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship are available at www.kpmgwomenspgachampionship.com/2021/tickets, with packages ranging from $20 for individual Tuesday and Wednesday practice rounds to $89 for a Championship Week ticket, good Tuesday through Sunday. Ticket prices are slated to increase the week of the championship. There are also a limited number of volunteer opportunities open; and those interested should visit www.kpmgwomenspgachampionship.com/2021/volunteers for more information.
Sei Young Kim, 28, will defend the 2020 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship she won at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Penn., last October.
The field for the 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will include eight PGA/LPGA club professionals who qualified during the 2020 PGA Women’s Stroke Play Championship, which was won by Sandra Changkija (LPGA) of Kissimmee, Fla., by five strokes, Feb. 17-18, 2021, at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Joining Changkija at Atlanta Athletic Club will be Joanna Coe (PGA) of Lutherville, Md.; Stephanie Connelly-Eiswerth (LPGA) of Fleming Island, Fla.; Moira Dunn-Bohls (LPGA) of Tulsa, Okla.; Ashley Grier (PGA) of Glen Falls, Penn.; Allie Knight (PGA) of Knoxville, Tenn.; Samantha Morrell (LPGA) of North Kingstown, R.I.; and Alisa Rodriguez (PGA) of Austin, Texas.
