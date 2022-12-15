California State University Fullerton vs San Francisco State University, 1977 WAIAW Region 8 Tournament

Women's basketball pioneer Billie Moore, pictured here in 1977, has died at 79.

 John G. Zimmerman/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images

Billie Moore -- the head coach of the first US women's Olympic basketball team, the first head coach to lead two schools to national championships in women's basketball and a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame -- died Wednesday at the age of 79.

Her death was announced by UCLA, where she led the Bruins to an Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women national championship in 1978 and the Naismith Hall of Fame, on Thursday.