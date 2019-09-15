Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby, a Norcross grad, has been named the 2019 WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year, the league announced Sunday.
The five-year veteran has earned the award as the league’s top reserve for the first time.
Hamby received her award Sunday before the Aces defeated the Chicago Sky in the second round of the WNBA Playoffs. The 93-92 victory came in stunning fashion when Hamby made a steal and made a miraculous, 35-foot shot with four seconds left.
🚨 CAN YOU BELIEVE IT 🚨@dearicamarie comes up with the steal and heaves it from just inside halfcourt to win it for the @LVAces! 😮#WNBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/s8sLdylQyJ— WNBA (@WNBA) September 15, 2019
The 25-year-old Hamby received 41 votes from a national panel of 43 sportswriters and broadcasters. Washington Mystics guard Aerial Powers received the other two votes.
To be eligible for the WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year Award, a player had to have come off the bench in more games than she started. Hamby saw action as a reserve in 25 of her 34 games this season.
Behind Hamby and All-Stars Liz Cambage, Kayla McBride and A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas earned the No. 4 seed in the WNBA Playoffs after not qualifying for the postseason in 2018.
Hamby, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2015 WNBA Draft, averaged career highs of 11.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.97 steals in 24.8 minutes. She ranked 10th in the WNBA in rebounding and 17th in field goal percentage (48.8).
With five double-doubles off the bench, Hamby tied the WNBA record for the most by a reserve. DeWanna Bonner had five double-doubles as a reserve in 2009, when she won the first of her three consecutive WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year honors.
Hamby scored a career-high 27 points (on 11-of-14 shooting from the field) off the bench against the Dallas Wings on June 22. For the season, she averaged 9.8 points and 6.8 rebounds in 21.6 minutes in 25 games as a reserve and 14.2 points and 9.7 rebounds in 33.5 minutes in nine games as a starter.
In honor of being named the WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year, Hamby will receive $5,000 and a specially designed trophy by Tiffany & Co.