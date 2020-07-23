Since the WNBA’s inaugural season in 1997, the league has struggled with getting the media coverage that those involved believe women’s basketball deserves. That will change when the 24th season starts this weekend.
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert made expanding media coverage of the league one of her missions when she took the position last year. She said in on a phone call with media members on Wednesday that her goal had been accomplished, especially from a broadcast perspective.
ESPN networks will present 24 regular-season games during the first half of the 2020 season and up to 19 playoff games. The majority will be broadcast on ESPN2. CBS also signed a contract with the league and will be airing 40 regular season games, most of which being in the latter part of the season.
Last year, women’s sports made up a reported 4 percent of sports media coverage in the United States. But the COVID-19 pandemic has created a unique opportunity for the WNBA to shine on national television.
“You look at any crisis and the weaknesses that you had going into the crisis tend to be amplified," Engelbert said. "But you also look at that crisis when you're in it as an opportunity to maybe fix those weaknesses. I think about the weakness around the coverage of women's sports and the eyes on women's sports and this is a huge opportunity for us and for the league and for these players really to show everyone the elite athletes that they are.”
She hopes that, even though there will not be fans in the stands when the season tips off this Saturday, the coverage by ESPN and CBS will help to broaden the fanbase and bring in new revenue so that they can continue to grow the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.