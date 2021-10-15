SUWANEE — Heading into Thursday night’s nationally televised clash at rival North Gwinnett, Collins Hill’s football team was out to prove it would be defined by more than just an injury.
The Eagles went into the game with a perfect record, but faced their first game since two-way superstar Travis Hunter suffered an ankle injury against Peachtree Ridge.
Tight end Ethan Davis and wide receiver Cam Pedro filled in for Hunter’s place on offense, the defense forced three turnovers in his absence and the Eagles ran out of Tom Robinson Memorial Stadium with a 35-7 win in front of an audience that included Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and plenty more nationwide watching on ESPN2.
“We felt like North was the best team we have seen all year,” Collins Hill head coach Lenny Gregory said. “For us to come here and do that to a team that good, I’m just extremely proud of the coaching staff and our kids.”
Collins Hill’s (8-0, 2-0 Region 8-AAAAAAA) defense went into the game with a 16-quarter scoreless streak, but North Gwinnett (3-5, 0-2) snapped it one play shy of 17. The drive was created when Zach Johansen intercepted a Horn pass that was tipped in the end zone, and it ended when North quarterback Ethan Washington powered the ball into the other end zone from three yards out.
That score put the Eagles in a position they had not found themselves in since the season opener against Brookwood — behind on the scoreboard.
Quarterback Sam Horn did not let it last long. Five plays later Horn found Pedro on a 40-yard touchdown over the middle, and the offense was off to the races from there. Pedro finished the night with 118 receiving yards and two TDs, closely followed by Davis with an even 100 yards and a score.
Collins Hill’s offense was close to unstoppable for most of the night, but opportunities were few and far between in the first half. The Bulldogs spent most of the first half running the ball with Washington and controlling the clock, at one point more than tripling up the Eagles in offensive snaps at 29-9. But for all of the possession, the score did not move from 7-7. A bend-but-don’t-break defense from Collins Hill survived the early punches long enough for the offense to take over on its own 8-yard-line with 1:09 remaining in the first half.
Horn started it with a 19-yard pass to running back Spenser Anderson, and followed it up with 20 yards on the ground of his own. A 40-yard seam route to Davis moved the ball into the red zone and one incompletion later Horn hit Davis on a fade route in the back right corner of the end zone to put Collins Hill up for good.
Five plays, 92 yards, 61 seconds, momentum completely flipped.
“Coach called my number, so I had to make a play. There was no other option, I could not drop nothing, I had to make a play,” Davis said on the touchdown. “I feel like we showed a lot of people Travis is our guy and all that, but we’re more than one person.”
The touchdown right before halftime took a lot of wind out of North Gwinnett’s sails, and it did not take long for Collins Hill’s defense to make up for losing the shutout streak with a score of its own. A host of Eagles pressured North quarterback Ethan Washington in the shadow of his own goalpost, and Rich Dorsey scooped up a fumble with a clear path to the end zone that doubled Collins Hill’s lead. Once Jaylon Harris forced a fumble and Horn found Pedro for another score less than four minutes later, the rout was on.
Gregory kept his foot on the gas pedal early in the fourth quarter when he left the offense on the field for a fourth-and-4 from the North 23. One of Collins Hill’s main offensive weapons without a big chunk play in the game was Cedric Nash, but he snuck behind North’s linebackers and filled the end zone on the receiving end of Horn’s fourth TD pass of the game.
“Obviously they’ve got some weapons,” North Gwinnett head coach Bill Stewart said. “We just needed to make a few more plays. The greatest thing is we’ve got everything ahead of us. By no means is our season over with, and by no means are we sticking our head in the dirt. We took a loss, but our kids are ready and they’re motivated. I feel like our kids will bounce back and be ready to go next week.”
While North will try to right the ship in another all-Suwanee matchup against Peachtree Ridge, Collins Hill is now two wins away from a perfect regular season. The Eagles emphatically answered the question of how they would respond without Hunter, and now will have eyes on the final home game of the regular season next week against Mountain View.
But if Thursday night was any indicator of things to come, the games for Collins Hill will get a lot bigger than just next week.
“This proves that with or without a star player, with or without home field advantage, we can do what we have to do,” Horn said. “Everybody that had to step up stepped up, so we’re really excited for the coming weeks.”
COLLINS HILL 35, NORTH GWINNETT 7
Collins Hill 0 14 14 7 — 35
North Gwinnett 7 0 0 0 — 7
FIRST QUARTER
North: Dylan Gary 3 pass from Ethan Washington (Daniel Smith kick) :00
SECOND QUARTER
Collins Hill: Cam Pedro 40 pass from Sam Horn (Isaac Bonacci kick) 10:29
Collins Hill: Ethan Davis 13 pass from Horn (Bonacci kick) :08
THIRD QUARTER
Collins Hill: Rich Dorsey 1 fumble return (Bonacci kick) 9:46
Collins Hill: Pedro 12 pass from Horn (Bonacci kick) 6:01
FOURTH QUARTER
Collins Hill: Cedric Nash 23 pass from Horn (Bonacci kick) 10:44
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.