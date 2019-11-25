DULUTH — Until last year, the Atlanta Gladiators always had a game on Thanksgiving. This year, they play Wednesday and Friday, so they can’t go home, but they can get together in groups to enjoy the holiday.
Head coach Jeff Pyle is having a light skate Thursday morning and then letting the players take the rest of the day off.
The roster is divided pretty evenly between Americans and Canadians, but everyone is on board with a day for food and football.
Pyle grew up in Minnesota and would always watch the Detroit Lions play, then dig into a big meal made by his mom.
“She used to make dumplings,” he said. “She’s Austrian. She could cook like pastries like you read about. And whip stuff up like nothing. She had this old, thick cookbook that sometimes when you opened, the pages would fall out. It was all homemade, but it was the dumplings and then the roast beef. It was really, really good.”
Several of the players talked about their best childhood memories and their favorite dishes.
Luke Stork, Pittsburgh
♦ What dish can’t you go without?
Sweet potatoes for sure. I love them. My mom makes them the best. She throws marshmallows and everything in it. It’s unbelievable. It’s so good.
♦ Do you have a favorite Thanksgiving memory?
Every year we go to my aunt and uncle’s house. The whole family is there and it just nice to catch up with them. It’s during hockey so it’s good to get a break and so see all the family.
♦ You don’t get that chance when you’re playing, but this year there’s no Gladiators game on Thanksgiving. What are you going to bring?
Maybe I’ll ask my mom for the sweet potato recipe.
Avery Peterson, Grand Rapids, Minn.
♦ What is your favorite dish on the table?
Oh, you’ve got to go with the turkey and stuffing.
♦ What was the family tradition for you?
We grew up a couple of blocks from my grandma so we went there for Thanksgiving.
♦ What are you going to bring?
I’ll think of something. I’ll bring the apple pie.
Logan Nelson, Rogers, Minn.
♦ What do you need at the table?
Ham. Turkey. Stuffing. Some cranberry sauce. Mashed potatoes. Some corn. All of it. As much as I can.
♦ How often were you able to have the whole family gathering? Once you get to a certain level, you’re not home for Thanksgiving anymore.
I think I was home up until I was 14. We did it every year we could. We have a pretty big family. It was always just a good time.
♦ What do you remember most about it — other than the food?
One of our family friends had a really big apple orchard and we’d go on a hayride, pick some apples, cook dinner and watch some football.
♦ Did you have a stake in any of those traditional football matchup?
Only if the Packers were playing. Otherwise I didn’t care.
♦ If it’s a potluck this year with the boys, what are you bringing?
I’ll be the tasty treat guy — I’ll be bringing the desserts.
Eric Neiley, Warminster Township, Pa.
♦ What’s your favorite thing to eat on Thanksgiving?
Gravy. Just cover everything.
♦ What was your family tradition before you had left to play hockey away from home?
It’s almost hard to remember now, it’s been so long. We always had Thanksgiving at my house with the grandparents and everyone coming over. Just the usual — dinner and football. Everyone just kind of sat around.
♦ What’s the plan this year since you don’t have to play?
Me and my wife (Tamara) are going to attempt to make our first turkey. So … we’ll see how that goes.
♦ Do you have a backup plan?
Eggs? Hey, it’s better than when I used to play here and we’d have to go to Buffalo Wild Wings after the game because nothing else was open. I’m excited to try it, though. I’ve never made a turkey.
Cody Corbett, Lakeland, Minn.
♦ What do you need to have on the table for sure?
Cranberries.
♦ Like the real ones or the can of cranberry sauce?
Oh, the real ones. I’m Norwegian so always have lingenberries. They’re unbelievable. I don’t know how many people know about them.
♦ I think anyone who’s been to IKEA knows about them, right?
They do have them. That’s funny. My grandma loves that place. She goes there all the time for those. And the meatballs.
♦ What was your family day tradition?
We’d get there in time to watch all the football games. Appetizers until about 3 or 4 o’clock when we sat down to dinner. Then right back to the couch for the rest of the football games. We’re a football family.
♦ What are you going to bring to the potluck?
We usually do the green bean casserole. Then we have to have half turkey, half ham.