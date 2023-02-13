The streaks are over. Long live the streaks.
On Sunday, Feb. 5, at the inaugural NAIA Indoor Tennis Championships in Overland Park, Kansas, the men’s and women’s teams from Georgia Gwinnett College’s were both defeated in the championship finals, making the end of two impressively long winning streaks.
The top-seeded GGC men took a 3-0 lead in the championship battle but fell 4-3 to No. 2 seed Keiser (Fla.), the Grizzlies’ first loss since April 2015, a college sports-record 173-match winning streak. The No. 1 seed GGC women trailed No. 2 seed Keiser 3-2 and came back to even things at 3-3 before dropping a 4-3 decision, their first loss since March 2019, a 63-match streak.
Not surprisingly, first-year head coach Hannah Keeling assented that both teams were chagrined by the losses and are determined to redouble their efforts for the long season ahead.
“They are obviously disappointed in the final, but the main thing we have taken away as a team is just fuel and motivation for the most important tournament, which is in May, the NAIA national event,” said Keeling in an email interview. “…With this being a preseason event. It was great for us to compete here to show all of our new players the emotions and how these events run.
“I personally feel that the teams on both sides are ready to get back into matches straight away. We had a week of practice and team meetings but now we move forwards and upwards into continuing and moving towards our goals in May. We had a positive week of practice and they are working to grow together. We have the mindset of never settling, and it’s just the start for us."
The GGC men — who went seven seasons without a loss — held the longest active winning streak in collegiate sports. The Grizzlies (5-1) defeated Kansas Wesleyan and Tennessee Wesleyan in the tournaments earlier rounds. Before besting Tennessee Wesleyan 4-1, the GGC men had not surrendered a point in their first four matches. The defending NAIA national champs defeated Keiser 4-1 in the championship finals last May.
The GGC women (4-1), who allowed but one point in their first four matches, beat Kansas Wesleyan (4-0) and SCAD Atlanta (4-0) in the preliminary rounds. The GGC women are also defending national champions and swept Keiser 4-0 last May in the finals.
The men’s team will now complete the remainder of the regular season with home matches. The men were set to host The Citadel on Saturday, Feb. 11, but the match was postponed. The women returned to action with a 5-2 win over Emory on Feb. 11.
Next up is the Grizzly Invitational, scheduled for Feb. 17-19 in Lawrenceville. The men will face Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) on Friday, Xavier (La.) on Saturday and Cumberland (Tenn.) on Sunday.
The women will play a similar schedule, starting with Lindsey Wilson on Friday before facing Xavier on Saturday and closing with Cumberland on Sunday. The GGC women will have one more road trip, on April 7, when they travel to Atlanta to face Emory.
The NAIA National Championships are set to begin May 16 in Mobile, Ala.
Reflecting upon the two teams’ long winning runs, Keeling — who served as an assistant at GGC from 2018-2020 — indicated the only things that have changed are the records and everything both teams want to accomplish this spring is still ahead of them and available for the taking.
“Incredible streak and history here at GGC over the years,” she said. “They wear the colors and feel the passion and pride to play for Georgia Gwinnett. That has not changed since Sunday’s final. We are continuing the dynasty roots here and working to create our own dynasty and culture of success. We have a lot of exciting times ahead.”
Recommended for you
Photos of dogs and cats up for adoption at the Gwinnett County Animal Shelter for the week of Feb. 13, 2022. Click for more.PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Feb. 13
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.