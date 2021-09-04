MILTON — Collins Hill’s Travis Hunter didn’t have much room to work with Friday night against one of the best football teams the state of Mississippi has to offer.
Four catches for 38 yards was all the five-star receiver could muster against double and triple coverage, but that didn’t matter in what turned into a dominant night on the ground for the Eagles en route to a 37-22 win against Greenville Christian at Milton High School.
Senior running back Spencer Anderson rushed for a game-high 109 yards and scored touchdowns on runs of 17 and 28 yards.
Fellow senior running back Ryan Stephens also chipped in with some big runs for the Eagles, as did senior quarterback Sam Horn, who put the game on ice with a late touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
After taking a slim 9-6 lead into halftime, Collins Hill head coach Lenny Gregory gave credit to his coaching staff for making some good adjustments. The Eagles went on to outscore Greenville Christian 26-16 in the second half.
“Hats off, (Greenville Christian) has some really good football players,” Collins Hill head coach Lenny Gregory said. “They had a really good scheme for us and did a good job against Travis. They made us have to do some different things and forced our hand. Our staff did a good job, made some good adjustments, settled down and we got the win.”
The Eagles had plenty of chances early in the game to build a lead. Three times they were able to drive deep into Greenville Christian territory and were only able to come away with six points thanks to two field goals and an interception from Horn sandwiched in between.
Again the Eagles had to settle for a field goal late in the second quarter after failing to punch the ball into the end zone after getting as close as the Saints six-yard line.
The Saints took all the momentum into halftime after putting together a nice offensive drive to end the half. A big catch-and-run down to the Eagles two-yard line helped set up a short touchdown run to cut the Eagles lead to three points, 9-6 heading into halftime.
Collin’s Hill’s decision to kick the football to start the game paid dividends to start the second half after receiving the kickoff and quickly scoring. Anderson did the heavy lifting on the drive and capped it with a 28-yard score for the Eagles’ first touchdown of the night.
Leading 16-6, Greenville Christian answered right back with a touchdown of their own. After a successful two-point conversion, the Saints trailed by just two points, 16-14 with 10:36 remaining in the third quarter.
That, however, was the closest the Saints would come for the remainder of the night.
Finding success in the run game, the Eagles relied heavily on Anderson and Stephens and rattled off three unanswered touchdowns to build a commanding 37-14 lead late in the fourth quarter.
The Collins Hill front seven wreaked havoc on the Saints offensive line and was in the backfield a lot, disrupting senior quarterback Deandre Smith.
All-in-all, Gregory was very pleased with the way his team was able to run the ball against a talented Greenville Christian team.
“When we needed to run, they were there,” Gregory said. “They did a great job. I’m proud of them. It was a little bit of running back by committee. We had three running backs going at them and they were fresh. It was good to see us run the ball.”
