Dacula senior Sydney Boulware committed Sunday to the Winthrop University (S.C.) fastpitch softball program.
The right-hander earned all-state and all-county honors last season, and was an all-county selection again this season. She surpassed the 500-strikeout mark this season, and had a 21-strikeout game against Norcross.
