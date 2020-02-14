LAWRENCEVILLE – Two contrasting home victories have extended the Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team’s winning streak to five games with victories Friday against Toccoa Falls College (Ga.) and Columbia International University (S.C.) in the Grizzly Invitational from the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
GGC (6-2) defeated Toccoa Falls 11-7 in seven innings before sealing a 6-5 win over Columbia International in the nightcap.
Junior Gabe Howell drove in five runs and hit a three-run home run to lead the team’s offensive attack in the day’s opener. Four runs were scored in the first inning and three were added in the third frame to extend the lead to 7-0. Then, Howell’s home run came during a four-run fifth inning.
Senior starting pitcher Hunter Peck struck out 10 batters in the complete-game performance. The left hander improved to 2-0 on the season and allowed just one unearned run.
Senior Kyle Harvey and junior Livingston Morris each collected two hits against Toccoa Falls.
In the nightcap, GGC scored five times in the sixth inning to build a 6-0 lead. Columbia International answered with five runs in the seventh inning to get within one run, 6-5.
Junior Rhian Mann tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief to help seal the victory. Freshman Alex Cook worked a scoreless ninth inning to record his second save of the season. Junior Hunter Dollander allowed just one hit across five innings to pick up the victory.
Offensively, seniors Kyle Harvey and Gabe Austin joined Howell in recording two hits against the Rams.
