A quick glance at the Region 5-AAA football standings shows the importance of this one. GAC and Salem both have 2-2 region records, leaving them tied for fourth place, the cutoff line for state playoff eligibility. The winner of Friday’s game not only takes over the fourth spot, but also gains an important tiebreaker advantage going forward.
Salem has endured a rough, two-game stretch with blowout losses to region frontrunners Sandy Creek (49-6) and Cedar Grove (63-0). Those losses came on the heels of a 2-0 start to region play that featured wins over Douglass and Redan.
GAC also lost lopsided games to Cedar Grove (47-0) and Sandy Creek (37-3), which bookended region wins over Westminster and Douglass. The Spartans have played their way back from an 0-4 start and into playoff contention.
Despite last week’s loss to Sandy Creek, GAC got solid play from its defense and special teams. Cole Boyden (10 tackles), Will Hardy (eight tackles, one for loss, one interception), Louie Fabec (nine tackles), Joshua McGhee (nine tackles) and Will Gary (five tackles) led the way defensively, while Branan Rountree made a 43-yard field goal and averaged 47 yards on seven punts. GAC had trouble offensively last Friday, managing 153 total yards (72 rushing, 81 passing).
This it the first meeting between the two schools — their scheduled matchup in 2020 was called off when Salem didn’t play a region schedule due to the COVID pandemic.
