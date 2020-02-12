Atlanta United announced Wednesday the club has signed winger Manuel Castro on loan from Club Estudiantes de La Plata of Argentina’s Primera División.
The loan will last through the end of June with a club option to extend to the end of the calendar year. Castro will occupy an international roster slot and will be added to the roster pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.
“Manuel is a versatile winger with valuable experience in both the Argentine and Uruguayan first divisions and he’ll add solid competition to our attack,” Atlanta United vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said. “His work rate and willingness to run both ways fits in with our dynamic style of play. We look forward to welcoming him to Atlanta and into our team.”
Castro, 24, joins Atlanta United with more than 100 professional appearances between Uruguay and Argentina’s top divisions. The Duranzo, Uruguay native began his career with Montevideo Wanderers in 2014 where he made his professional debut at 19 years old on Dec. 6 against Sud America in Uruguayan Primera División play.
He became a regular starter during the 2016 season when he made 15 appearances, scored three goals and assisted twice while helping Montevideo to a second-place finish in the league and qualification to Copa Libertadores. Castro played for Montevideo from 2014-18 where he made 87 appearances, scored 17 goals and registered 13 assists across all competitions. He scored a career-high six goals with four assists in the 2018 season before he joined Estudiantes in January of 2019.
Castro made his club debut with Estudiantes Jan. 29, 2019 against Velez Sarsfield and scored his first goal Feb. 18 against Argentinos Juniors. He made nine appearances after joining the team midway through the 2018-19 season and scored one goal. Castro made 14 appearances this season and scored one goal, a game-winner against Talleres on Nov. 9. During his time with Estudiantes, he made 27 appearances across all competitions and scored three goals.
