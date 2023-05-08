Former Bulldog national champion Drake Bernstein has been promoted to head coach of the University of Georgia women’s tennis program effective at the end of this season, athletic director Josh Brooks announced Monday.
Currently, the Winder native is serving as associate head coach under legendary head coach Jeff Wallace, who recently announced his retirement effective at the end of this season after 38 years at the helm. The Bulldogs are 24-4 and the No. 4 seed in the NCAA Championships with a round of 16 match slated for Friday in Athens at 5 p.m. against Oklahoma.
“Drake has continued to elevate our women’s tennis program on a national level during his 11 seasons as the associate head coach, and he is more than ready for this opportunity,” Brooks said. “He knows what it takes to be a national champion and how to achieve success both on and off the court. Drake has helped lead Georgia to SEC and NCAA championships, and I know the program will continue to experience this same level of success under his leadership.”
During his tenure with the women’s tennis program, the Bulldogs have tallied a 233-51 record (.820 winning percentage). Also, Georgia has earned 10 consecutive NCAA tournament bids (the 2020 NCAA tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic). The Bulldogs have captured an ITA National Team Indoors Championship (2019), three SEC Championships (2013, 2019, 2021), and three SEC Tournament Titles (2014, 2021, 2023) with a final national ranking inside the top five six times.
Bernstein has played an integral part in the development of 36 All-SEC honorees, 34 All-Americans, 31 ITA Scholar-Athletes, three SEC Freshman of the Year selections, two SEC Players of the Year, and one National Player of the Year. Additionally, he serves as the lead recruiter, traveling across the globe and to various Grand Slam tournaments, securing some of the world’s top tennis student-athletes.
"I am eager for the opportunity to carry on the tradition that Jeff has created," Bernstein said. "Our program will continue to be built on love for UGA, the Bulldog Nation, the love of the game and each other. I firmly believe that there is no better college tennis experience in the country. I look forward to coaching and recruiting student-athletes who will embrace wearing red and black and all that it means to be a Bulldog."
Before returning to Georgia, Bernstein spent one year at the University of Alabama, where he helped guide the Crimson Tide to an 18-5 record, including an SEC Western Division championship. The 2012 squad finished the season ranked No. 11 (the highest program final ranking) and played host to an NCAA Regional for the first time in school history.
Bernstein graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management in 2011. A four-year letterman for the Bulldogs, Bernstein compiled a 112-44 singles record and 84-56 mark in doubles and ranks 16th all-time in combined career wins. He was a part of Georgia’s 2008 national championship team, and the Bulldogs advanced to the NCAA semifinals in three of his four seasons.
Following graduation, Bernstein logged a brief professional playing career, highlighted by a win over the top-seed and 12th-ranked doubles duo Rajeev Ram and Scott Lipsky at the BB&T Atlanta Open.
Bernstein is married to the former Cassidy McComb of Henderson, Nev. She was a four-time All-American and a member of Georgia’s 2008 and 2009 national championship gymnastics teams. A 2011 UGA graduate, McComb was named the 2008 SEC Freshman of the Year and the 2011 SEC All-Around champion. They have two children, Brody, and Cashton.
“I am thrilled that Drake Bernstein is being named head coach of the University of Georgia women’s tennis program," Wallace said. "He has done an outstanding job. There is no better person to lead one of the elite programs in the country. I am super excited for him and his family and know he will continue to do an incredible job.”
