Georgia Tech vs. Georgia (2/19/23)

Georgia associate head coach Drake Bernstein during Georgia’s match against Georgia Tech at Henry Feild Stadium at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens on Feb. 19, 2023.

 Tony Walsh

Former Bulldog national champion Drake Bernstein has been promoted to head coach of the University of Georgia women’s tennis program effective at the end of this season, athletic director Josh Brooks announced Monday.

Currently, the Winder native is serving as associate head coach under legendary head coach Jeff Wallace, who recently announced his retirement effective at the end of this season after 38 years at the helm. The Bulldogs are 24-4 and the No. 4 seed in the NCAA Championships with a round of 16 match slated for Friday in Athens at 5 p.m. against Oklahoma.

