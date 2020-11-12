Winder-Barrow Bulldoggs (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Ed Dudley
Record: 4-4, 2-2 region
Last week: Beat Central Gwinnett 37-0
Buford Wolves (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Bryant Appling
Record: 6-1, 4-0 region
Last week: Beat Lanier 38-10
It’s a short week for Winder-Barrow, which is firmly in the playoff mix in 8-AAAAAA. The Bulldoggs defeated Central Gwinnett in makeup game Monday (a delay necessitated by COVID-19 issues at Central), and now must turn around to face last year’s Class AAAAA state champion Wolves.
The Bulldoggs started the season 1-4, but have won three straight games (Shiloh, Salem, Central Gwinnett).
Buford needs a win Friday over Winder-Barrow to keep pace atop the region and set up a winner-take-all region championship at home next Friday against Dacula (5-2, 4-0). The Wolves cleared a big hurdle in the region last Saturday with a victory at Lanier, pulling away in the second half. The 38-10 victory was the closest game they have faced during a current six-game winning streak.
Dylan Wittke was 7 of 12 passing for 176 yards and a touchdown in the Lanier win, while Jake Pope had four catches for 84 yards and a score, and C.J. Clinkscales had two catches for 75 yards and a TD. Clinkscales also completed a 24-yard pass and had two rushes for eight yards.
The Buford defense was led by Tommy Beuglas (nine tackles, one for loss, one sack, one QB pressure), Boyd Farmer (interception for TD), Malik Spencer (four tackles, one sack, one pass breakup) and Tyshon White (seven tackles, one interception).
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Tom Riden Stadium, Buford
