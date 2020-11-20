WINDER — Winder-Barrow’s Ivan Rodriguez made a field goal with 32 seconds left, handing Lanier a 17-14 defeat Friday night.
The loss eliminates Lanier from state playoff contention.
The Longhorns trailed 7-0 at halftime before Tyler Washington returned the third quarter kickoff for a touchdown to tie the score. A Winder-Barrow interception for a TD gave the hosts the lead back in the third quarter, but a Washington punt return to the Bulldoggs’ 5-yard line set up Bryan Williams’ TD run to tie the score.
Rylan Serna’s fumble recovery at the Winder-Barrow 27 gave the Longhorns a scoring chance late, but a Lanier fumble out of the end zone stopped the drive.
