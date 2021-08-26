Mountain View head coach John Poitevint’s week already has been eventful with the birth of his daughter, Brooks, on Thursday. Adding a victory over Parkview would be a nice finale.
The Bears won last week’s opener over Shiloh in thrilling fashion, making three goal-line stops in the waning seconds to hang on for a 14-13 victory. Justin Greene had blocked a PAT earlier in the fourth quarter to preserve the 14-13 lead.
The defense hung on while the Mountain View offense slogged through the second half without a first down, and totaling 0 yards over the final two quarters. Jaquan Ivy had 18 tackles (3 1/2 for losses)
and Armond Jones had 15 tackles (5 for losses) for a defense that finished with three sacks and 15 tackles for losses. The Bears finished with 98 passing yards and 32 rushing yards.
“Just proud of my guys finding a way,” Mountain View head coach John Poitevint said. “We were not good in the second half. We made a lot of mistakes. We had some guys go down. Just finding a way to win is something our guys are learning. We’ve got a young football team. I’m extremely proud of that.”
Parkview had a rough opener in the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The offense hit a few big plays against Mill Creek, but struggled to find consistent success moving the ball. Colin Houck finished 14 of 27 passing for 247 yards, and Zion Taylor was his top target with seven catches for 154 yards. Khyair Spain had a 41-yard TD run and J.B. Brown graded 89 percent on the offensive line.
Spain also had three tackles for losses on defense, while Champ Baker (six tackles), Terrance Curtis (five tackles, one for loss) and Christian Dunahoo (tackle for loss) also had solid games for the Panthers.
