A win over Newton in Friday’s regular-season finale would lock up a home playoff game for the first round of state for Grayson. The defending Class AAAAAAA champion Rams, who have a bye week next Friday, still have an outside chance to win the region but they would need a win over Newton and Brookwood losses to both South Gwinnett and Parkview the next two weeks.
A more realistic scenario for Grayson would be earning the No. 2 seed, which can be guaranteed with a win over Newton. But a victory in Covington won’t be easy. Newton nearly upset unbeaten Mill Creek last Friday behind a stingy defense and playmaking from 6-foot-6, 215-pound quarterback Jevarra Martin.
Grayson also needs to bounce back from last week’s loss to Brookwood — the Rams’ most lopsided defeat since a 31-7 loss to Colquitt County in 2019 and their most lopsided home loss since a 2013 defeat by North Gwinnett.
The offense continues to struggle putting up points, mustering only a third-quarter touchdown run from JoJo Stone against Brookwood. The only other points came late in the fourth quarter on Mumu Bin-Wahad’s 84-yard kickoff return TD.
Grayson’s defense has been more formidable throughout the season. It was led last week by Jalen Smith’s 18-tackle game, along with stellar play from Myles Woods, who had two interceptions and a fumble recovery. Punter Jaylon Milan also was important with six punts for a 43.8-yard average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.