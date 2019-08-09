MOOSIC, Pa. — Bryse Wilson threw seven shutout innings, while the Gwinnett Stripers pounded out 17 hits to roll to a 10-2 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in the opener of a three-game weekend series Friday night at PNC Field.
Drew Waters, Pedro Florimon and Sean Kazmar Jr. each hit a home run, while Jack Lopez finished the night 4-for-5, while Floirmon was 3-for-5 and drove in a pair of runs as the Stripers (68-48) remained 2 1/2 games up on Durham in the International League South Division.
Gwinnett broke the game open with four runs in the top of the fifth on Kazmar’s two-run double, followed by a two-run homer by Waters, the first round-tripper in Triple-A from the Atlanta Braves’ No. 2-rated prospect.
That was all that Wilson (8-7) needed, as Atlanta’s sixth-ranked prospect allowed just four hits and striking out nine in seven innings to lower his season ERA to 3.58, third in the IL.
But the Stripers were far from done after Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had pulled as close as 5-2 after Ryan McBroom’s two-run double off Corbin Clouse in the eighth, erupting for five more runs in the top of the ninth, with Kazmar’s two-run homer being the big blow.
Kazmar and Cristian Pache, the Braves’ top-ranked prospect, each went 2-for-4, with Kazmar driving in four runs on the night, while Waters finished 2-for-5 with the homer and three RBIs.
Another of Atlanta’s top prospects makes his Triple-A debut when the series continues Saturday at 6:35 p.m., as lefty Tucker Davidson (No. 13) takes the hill against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre right-hander Adonis Rosa (4-0, 3.28 ERA).