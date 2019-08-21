NORFOLK, Va. — The Gwinnett Stripers rode the pitching of Bryse Wilson and pounded out 12 hits in a 6-2 win over the Norfolk Tides on Wednesday night at Harbor Park.
Pedro Florimon, Johan Camargo and Lucas Duda all hit homers to highlight the win for Gwinnett (73-54).
After a scoreless first inning, Florimon (12) greeted Norfolk starter David Hess with a solo homer in the top of the second for a 1-0 lead. In the top of the third, Carmago (1) extended the lead to 3-0 with a two-run blast off Hess.
Duda (1) followed an inning later with a solo shot off Hess to right to make it 4-0. The Tides (53-74) finally broke through against Wilson in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI double to left by Jack Reinheimer, cutting the lead to 4-1.
RBI singles in the top of the sixth by Cristian Pache and Drew Waters gave Gwinnett a 6-1 lead. The final run came in the bottom of the seventh as Reinheimer plated a run on a sac fly to right.
Wilson won his fifth straight game by going six innings with four hits, one earned run and three strikeouts. Tyler Matzek tossed one inning with one earned run. Corbin Clouse pitched a scoreless bottom of the eighth and Chad Sobotka closed out the game with a scoreless bottom of the ninth.
Camargo and Florimon led the offense, each going 3-for-5. Camargo had a homer and two RBIs, Florimon a homer, a double and one RBI.
Wilson turned in his fifth straight quality start as well as his fifth straight win. He leads the International League in wins (5-0), ERA (0.55), WHIP (0.85) and BAA (.190) over his last five starts since July 21.
LaMarre extended his on-base streak to 28 games dating back to July 6, the longest active streak in the IL. Since being optioned to Gwinnett by Atlanta on Aug. 16, Camargo has hit safely in all five game with the Stripers.