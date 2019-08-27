LAWRENCEVILLE — Needing not only to rebound after a lopsided loss a night earlier, but also to zero in on a possible postseason berth and division title, the Gwinnett Stripers put it all together in their game against the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday.
Bryse Wilson turned another of what has become his customary string of strong starts, while recent reinforcements from the Atlanta Braves Johan Camargo, Austin Riley and Adam Duvall came up big at the plate in an 8-2 Gwinnett win before 1,894 fans at Coolray Field.
Wilson (10-7) scattered nine hits, only one walk and two earned runs and struck out nine over seven innings to pick up his 10th win of the season, tying teammate Kyle Wright, Durham’s Ricardo Pinto and Syracuse’s Cory Oswalt for the International League lead.
Meanwhile, Stripers had 11 hits on the night, including a 3-for-4 night with two doubles and an RBI from Camargo, a 2-for-4 night with a double and an RBI from Riley and Adam Duvall’s 30th home run of the season in his first game back since being options by Atlanta, as the Stripers (77-56) opened up a 3 1/2 game lead in the IL South and lowering their magic number to clinch the division to three after Charlotte’s loss to Durham.
“Bryse, I think it’s six or seven straight starts, has gone deep in to ball games and done a great job for us,” said Stripers manager Damon Berryhill, who was named the IL’s Manager of the Year earlier in the day. “(The presence of Camargo, Riley and Duvall) takes a lot of pressure off the younger guys. To get some of the guys back who started and contributed all year here helps. You don’t want to see them back here, but they’re the kind of guys who are here to work and help us win games.”
Indeed, Camargo, sent to Gwinnett on Aug. 16 after struggling in Atlanta, remained hot with three more hits, extending his hitting streak since his arrival to 11 straight games and raising his average in that stretch to .522 (24-for-46), while Riley, back in Gwinnett on an injury rehab assignment, and Duvall, who rejoined the club after being optioned by Atlanta on the same day he was named an IL postseason All-Star, also made big contributions to the offense.
And that outburst was plenty of support for Wilson, who was his usual self, throwing 61 of his 98 pitches on the evening for strikes to lower his IL-leading ERA to 3.42.
“I just continued mix my pitches all game and try to keep hitters off balance,” Wilson said. “I worked around some hits and some leadoff guys getting on base. … My change-up wasn’t as good (Tuesday) night, but we were able to show that a couple times and get a few swings and misses on it. The curveball was working really well, and we were able to throw a few more of those.”
Norfolk actually broke through on him in the top of the second when Mason Williams led off with a walk and came around to score after back-to-back singles by Austin Wynns and Zach Vincej.
But Wilson rallied to strike out Jack Reinheimer and Engelb Vielma, and Cristian Pache shut the door on the inning by sprinting into the gap in right-center to run down Rylan Bannon’s liner to keep the Tides lead at just 1-0.
“Obviously, the great play in center field by Pache was huge,” Wilson said. “I just had to continue to tell myself to stay focused and execute pitches and I was able to.”
The game remained that way for the next two innings, as Norfolk starter Dean Kremer (0-2) was in the process of facing the minimum through the first three innings, with the only baserunner, Camargo, being eliminated on a first-inning double play.
But the Stripers had a much better look at the right-hander the second time through the order, and it was Camargo that got it started in the bottom of the fourth with a one-out double into the right-field corner before coming home when Riley doubled into the opposite corner to pull the tie the game at 1-all.
After Duvall drew a walk and Dean struck out Andres Blanco, Sean Kazmar Jr. strode to the late and delivered by splitting the gap in right-center for a two-run double that gave the Stripers a lead they would not relinquish at 3-1.
The fifth inning was even more profitable for Gwinnett, with Luis Marte leading off with a single and moving to third on a bloop single by Drew Waters, though the latter was thrown out at second trying to stretch the hit into an extra base.
No matter, as Carmargo came though with his third hit in as many at bats — and second double in as many at bats — to make the Stripers’ lead 4-1.
Riley followed with his second hit of the night, a single that put runners on the corners for Duvall, who teed off on a Kremer offering and deposited it 436 feet onto the berm in left-center for a three-run homer, his 30th of the season, to balloon the Stripers’ lead to 7-2.
Marte added an insurance run with an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth his second hit of the night, and Jeremy Walker pitched the final two inning, retiring all six batters he faced with two strikeouts to close out the game, and put the Stripers in position to close things out in the postseason race.
The could clinch a Governors Cup Playoff berth as early as soon as Wednesday night, with either a win in the third game of the series with Norfolk or a Durham loss at Charlotte.
But their eyes are also on closing out the division race, which could also happen before they close out the home portion of the regular season schedule Thursday if everything falls their way.
“It’s been a goal for these guys all year,” said Berryhill, who will send right-hander Huascar Ynoa (2-5, 5.06 ERA) to the mound against Norfolk right-hander Ty Blach (0-0, 7.71 ERA) for Wednesday’s 7:05 p.m. first pitch. “It’s the only reason you play this game — to win while you’re here. That’s the attitude these guys have had all year. They’re hungry, and the want to win.”