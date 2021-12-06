After four years as Berkmar’s head football coach, Willie Gary has stepped down, the high school announced Monday.
Gary guided the Patriots through the difficult COVID-19 pandemic, which left the program shorthanded and eventually forced the cancellation of the final two games of the 2020 season. He has coached at Berkmar since 2015, initially working with the defensive backs before being promoted to defensive coordinator and head coach.
He plans to remain at Berkmar, where he will continue as head football coach until his successor is in place.
“I want to thank Coach Gary for his commitment to Berkmar High School football,” Berkmar athletic director Kenton Johnson said. “For four of the seven years Coach Gary has been at Berkmar High, he was the head coach and leader of a football program that has shown improvement. I am excited he is remaining a Patriot and I look forward to our continued collaboration to grow our athletic program.”
Gary rebuilt a Berkmar program that carried a 47-game losing streak and a run of four straight 0-10 seasons into his first season as head coach in 2018. The Patriots won his first game as head coach in 2018 to snap that losing skid, finishing 3-7 that season. Berkmar improved to 4-6 in 2019 before being hit hard by COVID in 2020, finishing 1-7.
The team went 0-10 this season in a post-COVID rebuilding project.
“I would like to thank Dr. Al Taylor and Mr. Durrant Williams for the opportunity to coach at Berkmar for the last seven years, four as their head coach,” Gary said. “This decision was a hard decision and was based mostly on my family. I would like to thank my coaches that coach under me. We learned a lot together between the ups and downs throughout the years. I am very proud that I won some games while I was there, but more proud that I influenced kids’ lives in a positive way.”
Gary played high school football at Valdosta, where he played in two state championship games. He was a four-year starter for the Kentucky Wildcats, played two years with the St. Louis Rams in the NFL, played in NFL Europe and spent six years with the Arena Football League’s Georgia Force.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.