TYRONE — Will Hardy caught two touchdown passes, had an interception and recovered a fumble Friday night as Greater Atlanta Christian defeated Sandy Creek 21-12 in Region 5-AAA football.
Hardy made an acrobatic, 10-yard TD catch from Deymon Fleming in the first quarter for an early 7-0 lead, then caught a 35-yard TD from Fleming in the fourth quarter that built a two-score lead. He followed with his interception and had a fumble recovery on a punt, helping the Spartans (6-1 overall, 3-1 region) seal the win and rebound from a loss to two-time defending state champion Cedar Grove the week before.
Fleming threw three TD passes in the victory.
Sandy Creek (2-3, 1-1) answered GAC’s first-quarter TD but botched the PAT, and GAC pushed the lead to 14-6 in the second quarter on a Fleming TD pass to a diving Brooks Miller. The Patriots scored just before halftime to get within 14-12, a score that held until Fleming’s TD pass to Hardy in the fourth quarter.
Will Calhoun played well up front for the GAC defense, which also got stellar play from Saiku White, Josh Williamson and the secondary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.