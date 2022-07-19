ATLANTA — For the most part, Alabama hasn't been used to going more than a year or two without a national football championship over the past dozen or so years.
So after dropping last year's College Football Playoff title game to Georgia, the Crimson Tide are looking to make sure their current title “drought” isn't a long one.
Of course, having the best individual player on each side of the line of scrimmage returning from last year's runner-up should help that goal immensely.
And Alabama head coach Nick Saban wasn't about to make any apologies of having the luxury of being able to bring back 2021 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young and Bronko Nagurski Award winner and Dutchtown grad Will Anderson for the 2022 campaign during Tuesday's session of SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame.
“Well, I don't like to compare players, but to have two players who have such a significant impact on our team as those two guys (have), I don't recall ever having a circumstance like that.” Saban said of Anderson and Young. “We've had some great impact players, but never one on offense, one on defense of the caliber that these guys that these guys have been able to play on a consistent basis.”
The word consistency definitely fits Young, who was the nation's most prolific offensive player after leading the SEC and finishing second nationally with 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns passing last season.
However, it might not quite do justice to what Anderson has done since arriving in Tuscaloosa in 2020 after a stellar high school career at Dutchtown that included the Herald's 2018 Defensive Player of the Year honor his junior season.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound outside linebacker has been a one-man wrecking crew for the Tide, following up a college debut season in which he was named 2020 Shaun Alexander-Freshman of the Year by the Football Writers of America, and then following that up by earning the Nagurski Award — which signifies the nation's top defensive player — a year ago.
That work also helped Anderson place fifth in the voting from last year's Heisman Trophy, and while he is quick to point out that the team goal of taking back the National Championship trophy supersedes any individual goals, he doesn't mind giving his teammate Young a playful needle about how he's coming after his Heisman this fall every now and then.
“All the time,” Anderson said. “It's just joking between us, just respect between two great players. We joke about it all the time. You know, 'There goes Mr. Big Shot right there.' But it's great. It's all love.
“I'll give it to Bryce. It's something to think about, (but) we've got team goal to take care of first. There's nothing wrong with (having individual goals) at all. It's in there, but we've got team duties to handle first. Without a team, I wouldn't be here.”
While the production both Anderson and Young have piled up on the field is very much appreciated, that team-first attitude is what Saban says he values most about both players, and are a big reason that they are not only permanent team captains from last year's team, but remain team leaders in 2022.
“But I think probably bigger than that is the impact that they have on the players around them,” Saban said of Anderson and Young. “They set a great example. They're players that other people on our team can emulate in a positive way because of the example that they set. These guys are very serving to their teammates in terms of how they really do care about helping other people for their benefit. So these guys have not only been great players, they've contributed from a leadership standpoint probably as significantly as any leaders that we've had, and we've had some very good leader in our program.
“I'm really excited about having these guys on our team. I couldn't ask for two better people. I've always said that when the best players on your team are really good people with great attitude and great mindset, it's really helpful to developing the kind of team chemistry that you need to have a successful team.”
The way Anderson sees things, it should be that surprising that he's been a team-first kind of guy.
After all, it is a something he learned from his coaching staff while he was at Dutchtown, particularly then head coach Clifford Fedd and defensive coordinator Will Rogers.
“For me, my coaches ... did a really great job of preparing us for the next level,” Anderson recalled. “I give all the credit to Coach Fedd and Coach Rogers. Without them, I don't think I'd be where I am right now. They instilled so much in me that helped me change my mentality that I have.
“When I first rose as a sophomore when they first got there, I literally cried in the weight room one day. That stuck in my mind that mentally, I was weak. Physically, I was weak. I just wasn't where I wanted to be. Ever since that day, my whole mentality changed. I give all credit to my coaches. They really did a great job of preparing me and other teammates for the next level.”
Anderson appears poised to take his game to an even higher level this fall.
With 24.5 sacks so far — including a single-season Alabama record of 17.5 in 2021 — he is poised to blow past Jonathan Allen's mark of 28.5 to become the program's all-time official sack leader, as well as challenge the unofficial school mark of 52 set by Derrick Thomas.
That he has been favorably compared to the late College and Pro Football Hall of Famer, and one of the most beloved players among Tide fans, is a humbling one for Anderson that he admits he didn't fully fathom until recently.
“Football didn't really click for me until 10th grade, … so recently, I really started watching more football, and that's when I found out about (Thomas),” Anderson recalled. “Last year, I went to watch some of his highlights and stuff like that. He was a freakish athlete. … He was in the backfield as soon as the ball was hiked. It was crazy. I felt bad for those guys he was going to hit.”
However, while he would like to try to join him in the Alabama record books, he won't put that above the goals of his current teammates this fall.
“Well, for me, I am going to approach the season just like I approached it last year,” Anderson said. “I am just going to be Will Anderson. I am not going to try to do anything special. I’m not going to go out there and try to be a hero. I am just going to go out there and be myself, be the player that I was when I first got here and just help my teammates play good team football.”
