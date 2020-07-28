The Atlanta Braves, after five road games to begin the season, finally play their home opener Wednesday, July 29 against the Tampa Bay Rays.
It marks the first regular-season game since the Braves' home park was rebranded as Truist Park.
Here are the details on Wednesday's game:
Home Opener: Wednesday, July 29 at 7:10 p.m. (FOX Sports Southeast)
Pregame Ceremony:
• 2019 NL East Champs Recap Video: The Atlanta Braves will celebrate their second straight division championship with a look back at 2019.
• Introduction of 2020 Tampa Bay Rays
• Introduction of 2020 Atlanta Braves
• Bill Bartholomay Tribute and Moment of Silence: A special tribute and moment of silence will be observed in honor of Bill Bartholomay, the man responsible for bringing the Braves to Atlanta in 1966.
• National Anthem & Flyover: Shakira McGrath, a current contestant on America’s Got Talent 2020, and employee at Yard House in The Battery Atlanta, will perform the national anthem. The performance will conclude with a flyover by the 79th Fighter Squadron of the 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina.
In-Game Activations:
• Braves Country Cutouts: 1,400 cardboard cutouts of Braves fans will be in the stands located behind home plate. Purchases benefit the Atlanta Braves Foundation.
• Crowd Noise: The Atlanta Braves will use ambient and reactionary background audio to create crowd noise during the 2020 season. The crowd sounds will work in conjunction with stadium announcers, walkup music and instadium video to replicate the in-game experience as closely as possible.
• Digital Fans in the Stands: Braves A-List members are invited to cheer on the Braves from the comfort of their homes while being featured live on the Delta LED out of town scoreboard. Through Zoom, participating fans will watch and react to plays on the field in real time surrounded by friends, family and other fans. Each participant will be shown on the Delta board for a full inning at home games.
• BLOOPER: The Atlanta Braves mascot, BLOOPER, will be roaming Truist Park at all Braves home games.
• 7th inning stretch: Atlanta Braves opera tenor Timothy Miller will perform “God Bless America” live from Truist Park.
SPECIAL PROGRAMS
• 50/50 Raffle presented by Harrah's Cherokee Casinos: Support the Atlanta Braves Foundation through the 50/50 Raffle presented by Harrah's Cherokee Casinos. Fifty percent of the net proceeds raised throughout the 2020 regular season will go to one lucky Braves fan at the end of the season and the other half will benefit the Atlanta Braves Foundation. Additional prizes, including authentic autographed memorabilia, will be given out to lucky winners every Friday thru the end of the 2020 regular season. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.braves.com/5050raffle, scanning the QR code located in various locations throughout The Battery Atlanta, or via the MLB Ballpark App. The raffle will roll over after each game, and one winner will be announced at the end of the 2020 regular season. For more information, visit www.braves.com/5050raffle or email bravesfoundation@braves.com.
• Braves Foundation Auctions: Fans may bid on authentic autographed memorabilia from their favorite Braves players through the Baseball is Back Atlanta Braves Foundation online auction at www.braves.com/charityauctions. The Baseball is Back auction is live now thru August 6, at 11:59 p.m. Net proceeds from the auction will benefit the Atlanta Braves Foundation's community outreach efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.