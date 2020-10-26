Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart, whose team had a bye last week, spoke with the media Monday about the Bulldogs' Saturday game with Kentucky and more.
Opening statement:
“Our guys are coming off an off-weekend, and we are looking forward to preparing for Kentucky. We got a little bit of a jumpstart on some of our future opponents last week as well as one day spent on preparation for Kentucky. Coach [Mark] Stoops has done a tremendous job with their program. They play with great physical toughness across the offensive and defensive lines. They are really big and stout. I thought they did a really good job against us last year in terms of their defense, and their defense is one of the best in our conference. They’ve done an excellent job of preparing for teams. We’ve got a lot of respect for them in the kicking game — one of the best punters in the country that’s able to flip the field and do a lot with that. With that, we will open it up.”
On his assessment of Zamir White’s performance so far and an update on Kenny McIntosh:
“I won’t know much on Kenny until I get back out there today. He was not able to practice last week in terms of rehab, but we are hopeful that he we will be able to go today. We will find out more.
“In terms of Zamir, I think his leadership qualities have taken a major step forward in terms of his energy, his enthusiasm and just the way he prepares himself. You look across our games — some of our best special teams plays have come about because of Zamir. No. 1 — he is the off-returner on kickoff return. He does a tremendous job of selecting who to block to spring Kenny [McIntosh] and Kearis [Jackson] on a lot of their returns. He blocked a punt. He’s been one of our most consistent players on punt return in terms of making sure his man does not make the tackle and kind of control him. He’s also been a backup on our punt unit. I think Zamir has been very productive, he’s better conditioned. We are fortunate we were able to play a lot of backs, so he doesn’t get probably as many carries, but that never seems to frustrate him. He does a really good job of knowing his role and helping our team.”
On the off-week production and how much concern he had about his players staying safe:
“We talk about it every day. There is not a day that goes by that we don’t finish the practice, the walk-through, the session, whatever we are doing that we do not address what they are going to be doing next in terms of time. They certainly had more time this weekend in terms of Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Major concern for us because we don’t control it. But, I’ll be honest with you, we don’t control what they do when they leave our building anyway. Whether it’s in Athens, at home, whatever decisions they are making or wherever they are traveling to it is very concerning. We try to educate them on what’s going on in the NFL and across college football, how it impacts them and how it could impact our team. So, we try to educate them in that regard, and hopefully they take heed in those warnings and understand it.
“In terms of off-week production, I don’t really know a way to quantify production in an off-week. I thought we had good practices, if that’s what you are asking. I thought that the three practices we had were really good in terms of Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. They were very specific to what each individual needed to work on and grow at, a lot of competitive reps, a lot of what we call group periods, where we work on individual things. They are safer in individual units than they are in 11-on-11, but we did a lot of 11-on-11 as well and tried to develop the depth that our roster — knowing and moving forward — that we are going to have to play some of these guys.”
On the projected cold weather for the weekend and if you can simulate that indoors:
“Only to a certain extent. We can get it cold in there but some of that is controlled by what the temperature is outside in terms of being able to cool it down some in the indoor or not. We’ve practiced in the weather. We’ve had rainy days where we’ve been outside. We’ve had misty days and wet ball practices. We try to prepare the week for what we think we’re going to play in- to the degree that we can control that. Those are outside factors that we don’t control so we really try to focus on us and tell our guys that the outcome is going to be determined by what we do, not by what the weather man does.”
1 of 41
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia running back James Cook (4) catches a pass which he ran in for a touchdown as Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) leaps but can't deflect the ball during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith (4) and Georgia linebacker Monty Rice (32) combine to tackle Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws againt Alabama during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart coaches during a timeout as the Bulldogs play Alabama during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) celebrates after catching a pass over Georgia linebacker Monty Rice (32) during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against Alabama during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) points out an Alabama defender as he prepares to run a play during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws against Alabama during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia running back James Cook (4) runs for a touchdown after catching a pass from Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) against Alabama during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama kicker Will Reichard (16) kicks a half-ending field goal against Georgia during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws against Georgia during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) celebrates a touchdown against Alabama during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama tight end Miller Forristall (87) catches a pass and cuts back as the Tide plays Georgia during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama quarterback Jayden George (16) watches as his field goal to end the first half is good against Georgai during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) catches a pass over Georgia linebacker Monty Rice (32) during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) celebrates his catch for a touchdown with Alabama defensive back Josh Jobe (28) defending during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama kicker Will Reichard (16) is congratulated by Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) after hitting a field goal to end the first half against Georgia during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia running back Zamir White (3) dives into the end zone for a touchdown as Alabama defensive back Josh Jobe (28) attempts to tackle him during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia running back Zamir White (3) celebrates his first quarter touchdown against Alabama during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia running back Zamir White (3) celebrates his touchdown with teammates after scoring in the first quarter against Alabama during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) catches a touchdown pass over Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia running back Zamir White (3) runs for a first down against Alabama during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) takes down Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) who loses his helmet on the play during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II (2) breaks up a pass intended for Georgia wide receiver George Pickens (1) during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia defensive back Richard LeCounte (2) celebrates an interception of a Mac Jones pass in the first quarter against Alabama during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia head coach Kirby Smart talks to Georgia wide receiver George Pickens (1) before the game with Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban walks up the tunnel before the game with Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Saban was cleared by the SEC to coach the game after having a positive COVID-19 test earlier in the week. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban removes his mask as he prepares to put on a TV headset for an interview before the game with Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Saban was cleared by the SEC to coach the game after having a positive COVID-19 test earlier in the week. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban walks up the tunnel before the game with Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Saban was cleared by the SEC to coach the game after having a positive COVID-19 test earlier in the week. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban walks the field before the game with Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Saban was cleared by the SEC to coach the game after having a positive COVID-19 test earlier in the week. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban prepares for an interview before the game with Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Saban was cleared by the SEC to coach the game after having a positive COVID-19 test earlier in the week. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban participates in an interview before the game with Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Saban was cleared by the SEC to coach the game after having a positive COVID-19 test earlier in the week. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Will Roden, 12, from Tampa, celebrates his birthday outside Bryant-Denny Stadium before the game between Alabama and Georgia. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban participates in an interview before the game with Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Saban was cleared by the SEC to coach the game after having a positive COVID-19 test earlier in the week. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban removes his mask as he prepares to put on a TV headset for an interview before the game with Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Saban was cleared by the SEC to coach the game after having a positive COVID-19 test earlier in the week. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Lauren Sexton, an Alabama fan from Detroit, wears her mask as she waits to greet the team outside Bryant-Denny Stadium before the game with Georgia. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs fans Cheryl Coker, Donna Ertzberger and Jamie Savage take a selfie with Bryant-Denny Stadium in the background before the game with Georgia. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban walks the field before the game with Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Saban was cleared by the SEC to coach the game after having a positive COVID-19 test earlier in the week. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia running back James Cook (4) catches a pass which he ran in for a touchdown as Alabama linebacker Christian Harris (8) leaps but can't deflect the ball during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith (4) and Georgia linebacker Monty Rice (32) combine to tackle Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws againt Alabama during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart coaches during a timeout as the Bulldogs play Alabama during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart gestures during a timeout as the Bulldogs play Alabama during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News/USA Today Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) celebrates after catching a pass over Georgia linebacker Monty Rice (32) during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against Alabama during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) points out an Alabama defender as he prepares to run a play during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws against Alabama during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia running back James Cook (4) runs for a touchdown after catching a pass from Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) against Alabama during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama kicker Will Reichard (16) kicks a half-ending field goal against Georgia during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws against Georgia during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) celebrates a touchdown against Alabama during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama tight end Miller Forristall (87) catches a pass and cuts back as the Tide plays Georgia during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama quarterback Jayden George (16) watches as his field goal to end the first half is good against Georgai during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) catches a pass over Georgia linebacker Monty Rice (32) during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) celebrates his catch for a touchdown with Alabama defensive back Josh Jobe (28) defending during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama kicker Will Reichard (16) is congratulated by Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) after hitting a field goal to end the first half against Georgia during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia running back Zamir White (3) dives into the end zone for a touchdown as Alabama defensive back Josh Jobe (28) attempts to tackle him during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia running back Zamir White (3) celebrates his first quarter touchdown against Alabama during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia running back Zamir White (3) celebrates his touchdown with teammates after scoring in the first quarter against Alabama during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) catches a touchdown pass over Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia running back Zamir White (3) runs for a first down against Alabama during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) takes down Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) who loses his helmet on the play during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain II (2) breaks up a pass intended for Georgia wide receiver George Pickens (1) during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia defensive back Richard LeCounte (2) celebrates an interception of a Mac Jones pass in the first quarter against Alabama during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia head coach Kirby Smart talks to Georgia wide receiver George Pickens (1) before the game with Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart works with his team before the game with Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News/USA Today Sports
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart talks to Georgia wide receiver George Pickens (1) before the game with Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News/USA Today Sports
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban walks up the tunnel before the game with Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Saban was cleared by the SEC to coach the game after having a positive COVID-19 test earlier in the week. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban removes his mask as he prepares to put on a TV headset for an interview before the game with Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Saban was cleared by the SEC to coach the game after having a positive COVID-19 test earlier in the week. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban walks up the tunnel before the game with Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Saban was cleared by the SEC to coach the game after having a positive COVID-19 test earlier in the week. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban walks the field before the game with Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Saban was cleared by the SEC to coach the game after having a positive COVID-19 test earlier in the week. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban prepares for an interview before the game with Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Saban was cleared by the SEC to coach the game after having a positive COVID-19 test earlier in the week. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban participates in an interview before the game with Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Saban was cleared by the SEC to coach the game after having a positive COVID-19 test earlier in the week. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Will Roden, 12, from Tampa, celebrates his birthday outside Bryant-Denny Stadium before the game between Alabama and Georgia. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban participates in an interview before the game with Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Saban was cleared by the SEC to coach the game after having a positive COVID-19 test earlier in the week. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban removes his mask as he prepares to put on a TV headset for an interview before the game with Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Saban was cleared by the SEC to coach the game after having a positive COVID-19 test earlier in the week. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Lauren Sexton, an Alabama fan from Detroit, wears her mask as she waits to greet the team outside Bryant-Denny Stadium before the game with Georgia. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs fans Cheryl Coker, Donna Ertzberger and Jamie Savage take a selfie with Bryant-Denny Stadium in the background before the game with Georgia. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr
Oct 17, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama head coach Nick Saban walks the field before the game with Georgia at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Saban was cleared by the SEC to coach the game after having a positive COVID-19 test earlier in the week. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports
Gary Cosby Jr
On what he considers to be Georgia’s brand of football:
“It is what the defense gives you. If they’re playing man-to-man, then we have to be able to take shots and make plays. If they’re playing off-coverage and giving us RPOs we have to be able to take it. If they’re taking chances on the run and we have to play-action them to get on top, you have to be able to do it. It never changes. I think you guys want a perfect answer. It’s really a lot more of what are you good at and what can we do better than they do. Balance is always important, but balance is not always 50/50. When you look across the league, the teams that are able to run the ball and play action pass and do those things are the ones that are most successful, regardless of the total number of points and the total number of yards and all the differences in statistics. It’s don’t turn it over, you have to have the ability to run the ball. You really need the ability to run the ball when you have a quarterback that is still developing and is still young and doesn’t have the experience of a guy that maybe has. You have to be able to run the ball and help him in regards to doing that.”
On the wide receiver rotation and how they have separated themselves:
“We have had injuries in recent week and we have some young guys that are growing. I think Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is a guy that has really come along and done some nice things that we’re hoping to grow his role and get him developed. Some of those guys have been injured. Matt [Landers] was banged up with an injury, dealing with his shoulder, so hopefully he’s back. D-Rob [Demetris Robertson] has played some and Kearis [Jackson] has played some, being able to rotate in there. We are always going to play the guys that give us the best chance to win. If that’s six guys, then that’s six guys. If that’s three guys, then that’s three guys.”
1 of 30
Oct 10, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) jumps over a blocker running against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Quay Walker (25) with help from defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) tackles Tennessee Volunteers running back Ty Chandler (8) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Jeremy Pruitt shakes hands with members of the Georgia Bulldogs after Georgia defeated Tennessee at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton (22) run s with the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton (22) run s with the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Quay Walker (25) with help from defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) tackles Tennessee Volunteers running back Ty Chandler (8) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs with the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Monty Rice (32) reacts with fans and teammates after causing a fumble and returning it for a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) reacts on the field after being injured briefly against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Monty Rice (32) reacts with fans and teammates after causing a fumble and returning it for a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Eric Gray (3) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Jeremy Pruitt reacts on the sideline against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) gets pushed out of bounds by Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Henry To'o To'o (11) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jaylen McCollough (22) breaks up a pass over Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Kearis Jackson (10) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) runs downtime sideline past Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Jeremy Banks (33) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end John FitzPatrick (86) is brought down by Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Trevon Flowers (1) during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) moves the ball against Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Jeremy Banks (33) during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) mishandles a snap later recovered by the Tennessee Volunteers for a touchdown during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jaylen McCollough (22) and linebacker Henry To'o To'o (11) react after recovering a Georgia Bulldogs fumble for a touchdown during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) passes the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Ty Chandler (8) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Malik Herring (10) during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs fans in the student section prepare for the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs fans in the student section prepare for the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs fans in the student section prepare for the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Zamir White (3) on the field before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) passes against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) jumps over a blocker running against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Oct 10, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Quay Walker (25) with help from defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) tackles Tennessee Volunteers running back Ty Chandler (8) during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Oct 10, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Jeremy Pruitt shakes hands with members of the Georgia Bulldogs after Georgia defeated Tennessee at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) passes the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Sanford Stadium.