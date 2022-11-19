ATLANTA — Heartbreak.
Parkview fell to Westlake Friday in gut-wrenching fashion in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs, 30-28 after surrendering a 42-yard field goal with 25 seconds remaining in the game.
The Panthers (8-4) had their chances to win the game down the stretch, but a touchdown called back for a penalty, a dropped touchdown pass and a missed 28-yard field goal were the differences in a game where the Panthers were a missed Westlake field goal away from advancing to the state quarterfinals.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Parkview head coach Eric Godfree said. “We get a touchdown called back. It looked like a great play. That hurts. We would have gone up eight points. But it is what it is. It’s a heartbreaker. I hate it for our seniors. They fought really hard for us for four years.”
With the Panthers leading 28-27 late in the third quarter, Parkview running back Khyair Spain took a handoff 56 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown. However, the Panthers were tagged for a ticky-tack holding penalty that negated Spain’s touchdown and kept it a 1-point game.
The Panthers rebounded, however, and drove down to the Westlake 9-yard line to set up a first-and-goal. On second-and-goal, Parkview quarterback Colin Houck tossed a swing pass to backup running back Donovan Paris, but the pass was dropped.
Paris would have walked into the end zone for a touchdown had he reeled in Houck’s pass, but instead, the Panthers were stopped on third down and were forced to settle for a short 28-yard field goal.
The kick sailed wide right, ending a promising drive for the Panthers with nothing to show for it.
Still clinging to a 28-27 lead, the Panthers defense responded with huge interception in the red zone on Westlake’s ensuing possession. Antonio White stepped in front of Westlake’s pass and picked it off to give the ball back to Houck and the Panthers offense with 4:16 left in the game.
Parkview picked up a first down deep in their own territory but was later stopped on third-and-7 with just over a minute remaining. That gave the ball back to the Lions for one last chance to win the game.
The Lions set up shop at their own 40 and converted a huge third-and-10 to move the ball into field goal range. The Panthers stopped the Lions three plays later to force a 42-yard field goal and Lions kicker Omar Camara drilled it through the uprights with 25 seconds left.
That gave the Lions a 30-28 lead and the game ended two plays later when Houck was intercepted by Avieon Terrell near midfield.
“It’s always the little things,” Godfree said. “We called the seniors up to the very front right there (after the game) just to love on those guys. We just appreciate all of their efforts all of these years. Their leadership for what they’ve done for our team. We’re looking forward to great things from them and what they’re going to do in the future.”
The first quarter was a wild one for both teams.
Westlake took a 7-0 lead on the very first play of the game after scoring an 80-touchdown. The Panthers responded with a pick six from Jalyn Crawford to tie the game up at 7-7 with just under eight minutes remaining in the first quarter.
The Lions bounced right back with a 3-play, 80-yard touchdown drive to regain the lead before the Panthers ended the quarter with back-to-back touchdowns to take a 21-14 lead heading into the second quarter.
Mike Matthews recovered a muffed punt that led to a 1-yard touchdown run from Spain to tie the game at 14-14 and Houck later connected with Matthews on a 40-yard catch-and-run touchdown down the right sidelines to give them a 21-14 lead with 28 seconds left in the first quarter.
The game was tied 21-21 heading into halftime and the Lions regained a lead midway through the third quarter on a 9-yard touchdown run. A blocked extra point kept their lead at six points, 27-21.
Parkview responded with a 67-yard touchdown run from Spain on their next drive and that gave them a 28-27 lead with 4:45 left in the third quarter.
WESTLAKE 30, PARKVIEW 28
Parkview: 21 0 7 0 – 28
Westlake: 14 7 6 3 – 30
FIRST QUARTER:
Westlake: Jai’den Thomas 80 pass from RJ Johnson (kick) 11:50
Parkview: Jayln Crawford 40 interception return (kick) 7:57
Westlake: Avieon Terrell 12 pass from Johnson (kick) 6:42
Parkview: Khyair Spain 1 run (kick) 3:38
Parkview: Mike Matthews 40 pass from Colin Houck (kick) :28
SECOND QUARTER
Westlake: Terrell 66 pass from Johnson (kick) 11:07
THIRD QUARTER
Westlake: Thomas 9 run (blocked kick) 6:05
Parkview: Spain 67 run (kick) 4:45
FOURTH QUARTER
Westlake: Omar Camara 42 field goal, :25
