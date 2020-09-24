The Georgia Swarm announced Thursday the team has signed forward Miles Silva to a two-year contract.
With the signing, the Swarm have now secured their six draftees from the 2020 NLL Entry Draft who are not returning to the NCAA for a fifth year of eligibility.
Silva, 23, was selected in the fifth round (No. 75 overall) of the 2020 NLL Entry Draft. A graduate of Army West Point, Silva played attack for the Black Knights and led the team in goals during his junior and senior seasons. In 34 games played, the right-hander recorded 66 points (65G, 1A), collected 47 ground balls, and caused 10 turnovers.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, Silva was selected by the Denver Outlaws of Major League Lacrosse (MLL) in the 2020 MLL Draft (No. 47 overall). In his professional debut, the Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. native recorded a hat trick. He finished his rookie season with four goals, a ground ball, and a caused turnover in five games played.
“Signing with the Swarm is a dream come true, and I could not be more excited for the opportunity to play professional indoor lacrosse and represent the organization to the best of my ability,” Silva said. “I want to express my thanks to (Swarm owner and general manager) Mr. (John) Arlotta and the coaches for giving me an amazing opportunity, and I can’t wait to start competing.”
The deal is currently pending league approval.
Silva joins the five other Swarm 2020 draft selections, whose signings were announced on Wednesday, Sept. 23. Defenseman Robert Hudson (No. 6 overall – University of Vermont, Brampton Excelsiors), goaltender Laine Hruska (No. 13 overall – Whitby Steelhawks, Saskatchewan SWAT), forward Sam Firth (No. 39 overall – Orangeville Northmen, Nepean Knights), transition player Tanner Buck (No. 60 overall – Orangeville Northmen, Toronto Monarchs), and defenseman Reece Eddy (No. 88 overall – Boston University, Chrome Lacrosse Club) all signed two-year contracts.
The Swarm’s other two picks in the 2020 NLL Entry Draft – Jeff Henrick (No. 8 overall, Ohio State University, New Westminster Salmonbellies) and Ethan Walker (No. 10 overall, Denver University, Peterborough Lakers) – were placed on the Draft List on Wednesday in a corresponding move.
Both players are returning to their respective universities for a fifth season season of NCAA eligibility, which was granted to 2020 seniors following the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA men’s lacrosse season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
