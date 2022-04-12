CUMMING — West Forsyth's girls soccer team couldn’t have started the first round of Class AAAAAAA playoffs any better, as it cruised to a 6-1 victory over Collins Hill on Tuesday.
The Wolverines started the match aggressively and determined to get the ball into the net. After a few close calls, the Wolverines finally struck when Collins Hill left Ava Martin all alone at the top of the box goal.
Near the end of the first half, Martin scored once more when she kicked the ball in off a deflection of the Eagles’ goalkeeper. That increased the lead 2-0 before heading to halftime.
It was Martin’s first game back in three weeks after suffering from an injury.
Within 17 seconds into the second half, Abby Batts shot a laser beam into the net to bump the lead 3-0. A minute later, Wolverines nearly scored another goal, but the Eagles’ goalkeeper was able to track down the ball.
With the help of Taylor Lewin, the Eagles were able to get on the scoreboard after a powerful shot.
The Wolverines went on to score three consecutive goals. Presley Freeman and Michelle Moskau each got the ball into the net, and Emma Armstrong hit the ball with her chest to land inside the net.
With its advancement to the Sweet 16, the Wolverines will play at No. 2 seed Brookwood.
