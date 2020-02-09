VALDOSTA – In an early-season showdown between ranked teams, the Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis team came away with an impressive 4-0 victory against University of West Florida on Sunday afternoon in a match played at Valdosta State University.
GGC is the No. 1-ranked NAIA team while West Florida is No. 3 in NCAA Division II.
The victory extended the program’s winning streak to 112 consecutive matches. The team has opened the season with three victories against Division II opponents, defeating Valdosta State University 4-1 on Saturday and Lander University (S.C.) 7-0 on Feb. 4.
This time, the Grizzlies grabbed early momentum in the match by being victorious by 6-2 scores on all three courts. That gave them the match’s doubles point.
Sophomore Jose Dugo and freshman Alex Gurmendi clinched the point on the No. 2 court. Earlier, junior Valentino Caratini and sophomore Daniel Czepielewski registered a victory at No. 3 doubles. Senior Federico Herrera Duran and junior Federico Bonacia, the No. 1 team, rounded out the winners.
GGC’s positive momentum continued into singles with three straight-set victories.
Gurmendi won by identical 6-1 set scores on the No. 4 court to extend the team’s lead to 2-0 in the match. Then, Herrera Duran earned a 6-4, 6-1 triumph at No. 6 singles and senior Mika Kosonen sealed the team victory with a 6-3, 6-3 win on the No. 5 court.
“Today is what college tennis is all about," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "West Florida has a talented team this season and should contend for the (NCAA) Division II national title. Our guys stepped up in key situations. I’ve put my guys in several uncomfortable situations already this season, starting with road matches against strong competition. This will be a nice, quick ride home.”
