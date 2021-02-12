Wesleyan three-sport athlete Wyatt Hodges committed Friday to the Presbyterian College (S.C.) football program.
The senior earned first-team, All-Region 5-A Private honors at wide receiver last season for the Wolves’ state semifinal football team, and helped Wesleyan to the state finals as a junior. He had 51 catches for 701 yards and two touchdowns last season, in addition to making 75 tackles (56 solos) on defense.
He also is a member of the school’s basketball and track and field teams.
