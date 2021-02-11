Wesleyan senior Vance Nicklaus has accepted a preferred walk-on spot with the Florida State University football program.
Nicklaus, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end/defensive end, was a first-team, All-Region 5-A Private selection at tight end last season for the Wolves’ state semifinal team. He also is one of the area’s top lacrosse players and is the grandson of legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus.
