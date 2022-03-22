urgent Wesleyan's Lauren Van Wie commits to Penn From Staff Reports Mar 22, 2022 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lauren Van Wie Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wesleyan junior Lauren Van Wie committed last week to the University of Pennsylvania women’s volleyball program. Van Wie, a libero, was a first-team all-county, all-region and all-state selection last season. She plays club volleyball for A5. Recommended for you +35 PHOTOS: North Gwinnett at Mill Creek Girls Soccer Scenes from North Gwinnett at Mill Creek soccer on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports News Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox daily. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lauren Van Wie Volleyball Sport Program Libero Wesleyan University Of Pennsylvania Season More Sports Sports urgent Georgia downs Georgia State in Coolray Field matchup From Staff Reports 24 min ago 0 Sports urgent Wesleyan's Lauren Van Wie commits to Penn From Staff Reports 38 min ago 0 Sports featured Gwinnett Stripers searching for replacement for The Fridge, team's popular in-game racer From Staff Reports 57 min ago 0 Sportsxchange Trae Young's 45 points propel Hawks past Knicks Field Level Media 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Georgia downs Georgia State in Coolray Field matchup Wesleyan's Lauren Van Wie commits to Penn Trae Young's 45 points propel Hawks past Knicks Reports: Dolphins ink OT Terron Armstead to five-year deal {{title}} Latest Large tornado causes major damage in New Orleans Driver in North Las Vegas car crash that left nine dead had drugs and alcohol in his system, coroner's report says Nevada authorities are searching for an 18-year-old woman whose disappearance they say is 'suspicious in nature' Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn't commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited A White couple is accused of killing a man because he was Black, a California district attorney says » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGwinnett County Public Schools names three new principalsNorthbound I-85 lanes fully reopened in Braselton after emergency bridge repairBuford man dies in crash on I-85 near Lawrenceville-Suwanee Rd. exit after accident involving a tractor-trailer, vanPolice: Man arrested after pulling handgun on Greyhound bus, sparking SWAT standoff that shut down Interstate 85 in NorcrossGwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts addresses questions about Learning 2025 programFormer UGA football player arrested for murder of RaceTrac clerk in Oconee CountyPeachtree Corners resident Sam Finelli earns ticket to Hollywood in headline-making American Idol auditionMost people don't know these possible signs of early Alzheimer'sPursuit on Saturday ended in fatal crash in front of Lawrenceville police headquartersOne person killed and 27 wounded -- including children -- in shooting at Arkansas car show CollectionsFastest-growing counties in GeorgiaWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for March 20, 2022PHOTOS: Scenes from the 2022 Suwanee Beer FestON THE MARKET: This Buford area home on Lake Lanier has us ready for summerWANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of March 14ON THE MARKET: Views galore — and a hot tub too— from this Lake Lanier homePHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — March 21GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — March 18-20PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — March 14IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from March 14-20 CommentedJury finds Ahmaud Arbery's killers were racially motivated in chasing him (6)OPINION: Republican re-districting of Board of Commissioners disrespects Gwinnett community (3)Gwinnett's move to nonpartisan school board elections affects candidate qualifying (2)Lawrenceville announces one-time citation waivers for people fined for parking in privately-owned lot on town square (2)Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts addresses questions about Learning 2025 program (2)More than 50 community leaders from across Georgia sign letter supporting Gwinnett County school board Chairwoman Tarece Johnson (2)No end to the worker shortage: America had 11.3 million jobs available in January (2)POLL: Are rising gas prices impacting you and your family? (1)Duluth Police Chief Randy Belcher announces plans to retire; Col. Jacquelyn Carruth will become department's first female chief (1)FBI arrests Duluth man who allegedly participated in Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol with coworker (1) Featured Businesses Gas South District Administration Offices 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy Ste 100, Duluth, GA 30097 +1(770)813-7500 Website Events Aurora Theatre 128 W Pike St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(678)226-6222 Website Events Gwinnett Stripers 2500 Buford Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 +1(678)277-0300 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: March is National Peanut Month. What's your favorite way to eat peanuts? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: As peanut butter Roasted Raw Blanched Boiled Fried Powdered In a trail mix In a granola bar On a sundae In a brownie or cookie (or other dessert) Two words: peanut brittle I am allergic to peanuts. I eat peanuts in a different way than listed here. I don't like peanuts. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.