SAVANNAH — Wesleyan pitchers James McCoy and Jimmy Cox shut down Savannah Christian in a pair of complete-game victories Monday as the Wolves swept the best-of-three Class A Private quarterfinal baseball series.
McCoy also was the offensive star in a 6-2 win in Game 1, then Cox held the hosts in check in a 4-2 victory in the nightcap. Savannah Christian (28-8) entered the series on a 21-game winning streak.
The sweep sends the Wolves (31-4) into a state semifinal matchup at Athens Christian, which swept Pacelli in the quarterfinals.
Wesleyan trailed 2-1 after three innings in the opener, but Savannah Christian got nothing else off McCoy, who scattered five hits over his seven innings. He struck out five and walked none.
McCoy also played a big role as Wesleyan took charge with three runs in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth. The slugger was 3-for-4 with two home runs, four RBIs and four runs to lead the offense.
Carson Ballard went 3-for-3 in the Game 1 win, Luke Carroll had a double and two RBIs and Dominick Scalese walked twice and scored a run.
Cox gave up just three hits in his seven-inning outing, striking out six and walking one. One of the two runs he allowed in Game 2 was earned.
Savannah Christian led 1-0 early, but Wesleyan quickly tied the score in the second inning and got two more runs in the fourth to seize control.
The Wolves had just five hits in Game 2, but Schley Gordy (run, RBI), Cooper Blauser and Bryce Hubbard (two runs) had doubles. Carroll also scored a run.
