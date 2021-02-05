Wesleyan’s Jacob Price led the way for Gwinnett divers at this week’s high school state championship meet at Georgia Tech.
Price was fifth overall in the Class AAA-A division with a score of 483.85. The Wolves’ Reagan Beaty was seventh in the girls competition at 208.05.
In the AAAAAAA meet, North Gwinnett’s Nick Stark was the top local finisher in seventh at 481.30. He was followed by the Parkview trio of Carter Bennett (ninth, 214.20), Lance Deane (10th, 206.10) and Haven Maruyama (11th, 206.10).
Brookwood’s Gillian Lee was 10th in the AAAAAAA girls competition at 206.30.
