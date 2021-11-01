urgent Wesleyan's Grace Elsevier commits to Birmingham-Southern From Staff Reports Nov 1, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Special Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wesleyan senior Grace Elsevier has committed to the Birmingham-Southern College women’s soccer program. Elsevier was a second-team all-region selection at goalkeeper last season for the Wolves. Recommended for you +16 15 ways we give social media companies personal data Stacker compiled a list of 15 ways personal data is revealed to social media companies. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports Newsletter Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. 