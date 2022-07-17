Druw Jones made plenty of history throughout his high school baseball career at Wesleyan, and the recent graduate made more Sunday night.
The 6-foot-4, 180-pound outfielder was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks with the second pick in the 2022 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.
Jones — who was named Daily Post Player of the Year for the second straight season after hitting .530 with 13 home runs, 39 RBI, seven doubles, three triples, a 1.702 OPS, 33 walks, 72 runs scored and 32 stolen bases this spring — matched former Buford and Georgia Tech standout, and current San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart, who was selected No. 2 overall by the Giants in 2018, as the highest Gwinnett County player ever selected in the MLB Draft.
Jones, the son of former Atlanta Braves All-Star outfielder Andruw Jones, also had a solid year on the mound for Wesleyan this spring by posting a 10-1 record with 53 strikeouts in 41 innings in helping the Wolves to the Class A Private state championship, the program's fifth title overall and first since 2015.
Those accomplishments capped a stellar high school career in which he set new single-season school records with his .570 average, .675 on-base percentage and 66 total hits this spring, and finished as Wesleyan's all-time career leader in average (.497), total hits (176), triples (6, tied with Carter Hall) and walks (73, tied with Cooper Blauser).
