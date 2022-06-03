Gatorade announced Friday that Wesleyan's Druw Jones is the 2021-22 Gatorade Georgia Baseball Player of the Year.
Jones, the first Gatorade Georgia Baseball Player of the Year to be chosen from Wesleyan, is the second straight Gwinnett player to win the prestigious statewide honor, joining 2021 winner Dylan Lesko of Buford.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Jones as Georgia’s best high school baseball player.
Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year award to be announced in June, Jones joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Derek Jeter (1991-92, Kalamazoo High School, Mich.), Jon Lester (2001-02, Bellarmine Preparatory School, Wash.), David Price (2003-04, Blackman High School, Tenn.), Clayton Kershaw (2005-06, Highland Park High School, Texas), Rick Porcello (2006-07, Seaton Hall Preparatory School, N.J.) and Kris Bryant (2009-10, Bonanza High School, Nev.).
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound senior outfielder and right-handed pitcher led the Wolves to a 35-5 record and the Class A Private state title this past season. Jones batted .570 with 13 home runs and 39 RBIs, amassing an OPS of 1.702 and hitting safely in every game he played this season. He scored 72 runs, swiped 32 bases and drew 33 walks, also posting a 10-1 record on the mound with 53 strikeouts in 41 innings pitched.
The nation’s No. 4 MLB Draft prospect according to Baseball America and also the No. 4 recruit in the Class of 2022 as rated by Perfect Game, he was a member of the 2021 Team USA 18U national team.
“Druw Jones is by far the best player I’ve ever seen in high school,” said Ben Drust, head coach at Hebron Christian Academy. “His offensive abilities are obvious, but he just glides across the outfield and turns doubles into routine fly balls. I’ve never seen someone’s bat get on plane so fast and stay on plane and through the zone like his.”
Jones has volunteered locally on behalf of the Salvation Army as well as the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Atlanta and on behalf of multiple community service initiatives with his school’s missions program.
Jones has maintained a B average in the classroom and has signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball on scholarship at Vanderbilt University this fall. However, he is projected as a high first-round selection in July’s Major League Baseball Draft.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track and field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport.
Through Gatorade’s “Play it Forward” platform, Jones has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national organization of his choosing that helps young athletes realize the benefits of playing sports. He is also eligible to submit a short video explaining why the organization he chose is deserving of one of 12, $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year.
