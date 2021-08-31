Druw Jones
Wesleyan’s Druw Jones is the Daily Post’s Player of the Year.

 Kathryn Skeean

Wesleyan’s Druw Jones and Buford’s Riley Stanford were named to the 2021 USA Baseball Under-18 National Team following the conclusion of team trials.

The 26-man roster will compete in a seven-game friendship series with Canada from Sept. 3-9 in Bradenton, Fla., and Sarasota, Fla.

Jones hit .445 with 16 home runs, 39 RBIs, 58 runs, seven doubles, two triples and 14 stolen bases last season for Wesleyan. He also went 3-1 with two saves and a 1.53 ERA in 18 1/3 innings.

Stanford hit .366 last season for Buford with four home runs, 35 RBIs and nine doubles.

