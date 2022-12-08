Fjfahx-X0AAQnm3.jpeg

Christina McCoy

 Special Photo

Wesleyan senior Christina McCoy has signed with the Furman University (S.C.) fastpitch softball program.

McCoy, a shortstop/third baseman, earned all-state and all-county honors this past season for the Wolves’ state championship team. She hit .402 with six home runs, 33 RBIs and 15 doubles.

