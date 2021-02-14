Wesleyan senior Carson Schiller made a commitment recently to the University of Georgia women’s swimming program.
Schiller was state runner-up in the 100-yard freestyle (52.45 seconds) and fifth in the 50 free (24.08) at this season’s state high school championship meet. She also anchored a seventh-place 200 free relay (23.98) and a fourth-place 400 free relay (52.51). The Spartan Aquatics swimmer also was an all-state swimmer as a junior.
